Source: ‘Thieving vendors’ denied bail – DailyNews Live

Tarisai Machakaire 18 October 2017

HARARE – Four vendors who were arrested during Operation Restore Order

after looting 48 cellphones were denied bail when they appeared in court

yesterday.

David Mazibiye, 41, Tinashe Mbofana, 24, Maxwell Mushamba, 20, and Paul

Hanyani, 20, were charged with public violence when they appeared before

Harare magistrate Josephine Sande.

In her ruling, Sande castigated the quartet’s behaviour saying it

endangered the public’s safety.

“Bail is a constitutional right and the State is required to give

compelling reasons why an accused person must be denied bail. In this case

the presumption of innocence was torn apart because the accused persons

were found in possession of the stolen items,” Sande ruled.

“This is a country of law and the court cannot allow the accused persons

to create a chaotic situation in society. The accused persons were

actually apprehended by members of the public and not the police which

makes the State case even stronger.”

The investigating officer Stephen Gandidzanwa had opposed bail on the

basis that Mazibiye and his accomplices would commit further offences at

the incitement of their leader Sten Zvorwadza.

He said there was a possibility that the quartet would flee the

jurisdiction of the courts if released.

Gandidzanwa submitted that there was overwhelming evidence against the

four since they were apprehended at the crime scene.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that on October 12 this year

Zimbabwe Republic Police and Harare City Council embarked on a joint

operation Restore Order targeted at removing illegal vendors and touts

from town.

The court heard that during the operation, Mazibiya and his accomplices –

who were armed with stones and sticks – emerged from Harvest House.

They allegedly randomly threw the stones at Joina City and Old Fantasy

Land, causing commotion as people ran in different directions for their

safety.

It was alleged that consequent to Mazibiye and his accomplices’ conduct, a

display window at Chicken Inn corner Innez Terrace and Speke Avenue was

smashed.

The court heard that they went to TB George Cellular at corner Albion and

Chinhoyi Street and threw stones, damaging a display window of the shop

before looting 48 cellphones.

They reportedly ran away after the act.

Members of the public who witnessed the incidences chased after the

quartet and apprehended them.

After being arrested, Mbofana and Mushamba were found in possession of

stolen cellphones which were positively identified by their owners.

The quartet was escorted to Harare Central Police by members of the public

and handed over to the police.