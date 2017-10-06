Source: This is beyond you, Khaya Moyo et al – DailyNews Live

HARARE – Initial reports on the fallout within the Zanu PF cockpit,

fuelled by the worsening acrimony in the ruling party’s succession

politics, were down-played by none other than the former liberation

movement’s spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo.

Khaya Moyo ill-advisedly slammed the private media, in particular the

Daily News – now clearly vindicated – for its story “Mugabe, ED fight . .

. Zanu PF headed for split” which he claimed was symptomatic of a

regime-change agenda.

Now, just on Tuesday night, Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko – who was

acting president during President Robert Mugabe’s engagement in

neighbouring South Africa – accusing his counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa of

lying on his alleged poisoning in August.

If anything, Mphoko’s statement shows that indeed things have fallen apart

in the Zanu PF control room, otherwise it would be surprising how an issue

between Zimbabwe’s seconds-in-command – which could have been discussed in

a closed-door meeting, would find its way into public platforms.

Those who read political barometers properly will obviously get clues on

what is likely to happen next because indeed, the writing is on the wall.

Now for SK, as Khaya Moyo is affectionately known by many, this appears

too big a shoe for him to fill no wonder why he was no longer accessible

when his comment was sought on the latest developments whose earlier

symptoms he had sought to downplay.

In similar fashion, Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo recently

threatened private media and social media users with unspecified action,

accusing them of peddling falsehoods on shortages of fuel and basic

commodities over and above the obtaining cash crunch.

While Chombo may have been right to respond, consistent with his

portfolio, he should not have shot at the messenger.

These shortages were not manufactured because they are still there in our

midst. Long fuel queues and others outside banks have become the order of

the day. Basic commodities like cooking oil – the bulk of which is locally

manufactured and protected under SI64 – that went up over a week ago are

still retailing at around $6 for a 2-litre bottle.

This is the reality on the ground, which Chombo can see for himself

without checking the validity of his passport.

The world has changed Cde minister, and geographically distant places have

come closer because of technology.

No form of threat from the minister will end fuel queues, avail the scarce

bond notes and foreign currency among other challenges.

It appears these issues are well beyond SK and Chombo, who may dignify

themselves by keeping quiet as things unfold.