Three ways to forget an unhappy love

Love, the most beautiful feeling. There are so many songs and poems dedicated to it. It has brought so much happiness to people.

But what if your love is unrequited, or you just can’t be together with the person you love? It’s said that heart wants what it wants. Is there something you can do? Maybe you should just wait until the time heals all the wounds? No, you shouldn’t. We picked up a few tips that will help you get over unhappy love much faster and easier.

Why is it important to forget your loved one as soon as possible?

You can’t sleep or work normally. Other people just don’t exist for you. You can’t think of anything, except the person you love. There are hundreds of pleasant and painful thoughts about her/him that come to your mind.

You can’t be with your loved one anymore, and these thoughts keep coming from hour to hour, from day to day. And there’s no end to this. As soon as you begin emotionally recovering from this state, something happens to reset your progress. A phone call, an occasional meeting with the person you love brings back all the memories of unhappy love.

How to get rid of unhappy love

1) Get distracted

Some people make a mistake by trying to forget their loved ones using only willpower. Eventually, they become even more dependent on unhappy love. You think about your beloved, and, at the same time, try to cast her/him out of your head. And it will only worsen the situation. You will find out how to think correctly later; for now, take a run or go to the gym. I wonder if you were thinking about her/him while doing it. Or maybe you were thinking how can this help you forget the person you love? I bet you weren’t. Of course, you can’t do physical exercises all day long. But you sure can come up with another kind of activity that will help you get distracted from unhappy love.

2) Replace your loved one with someone else

This method works better with the previous one. The main thing here is to catch the essence of it. All you need is to start making new friends. The more friends you find, the better. What are the benefits of this technique? First, you use the previous method, getting new emotions and leaving no place in your head for the old ones. Secondly, this way you can choose a worthy substitute for your unhappy love by finding another person to show your feelings. And the more new acquaintances you have, the higher your chances to forget the person you once loved.

The advantages of both these methods are that they are understandable and relatively safe to use. Besides, you do not need to hammer a lot of different psychological terms into your head.

The main disadvantage of them is that they can bring only partial deliverance from your unhappy love. The effect from them will be similar to amnesia; all the hard feelings will subside over time, but imperceptibly and without suffering. But if you accidentally meet your ex, you may experience a relapse. So be careful.

In unhappy love, the main thing is to understand that it’s not you who miss your significant other, it’s your body. There is a way out from any situation. All you need is to find it.

