Source: To escape oppression and poverty, Africans have to learn self-reliance | The Zimbabwean
I refer to the excellent article by Tendai Ruben Mbofana which you published yesterday: “Was Rhodesia’s Ian Smith right – African rule will lower the country’s standards?” (http://www.thezimbabwean.co/2017/10/rhodesias-ian-smith-right-african-rule-will-lower-countrys-standards/)
It is sad to see how Africans delude themselves about the reality of what they have created for themselves since the end of colonialism. Tendai is right: not only Ian Smith but virtually all ex-colonials forecast that standards would fall once they departed.
But that didn’t need a PhD in Social Sciences to forecast because it was absolutely inevitable. Even educated Africans – those who actually cared about creating a great future for their nations, not those who couldn’t wait for Whites to leave so they could grab the spoils for themselves – knew their countries were a very long way from being ready to govern themselves.
But that was entirely the fault of White colonialists, not of Africans, because they had made no effort to train Africans in government. They could and should have streamed and fast-tracked the brightest and most promising talent for government. But also – and very much more important – for business. I say business was actually far more important because, post-colonialism, the speed of Africa’s growth was going to depend entirely and 100% on how fast an African-owned and led business-base grew. Africa has still to recover from that because, to this day, its business-base barely exists in terms of what a modern nation requires. And that, more than anything, is what holds it back.
Worse, no modern country can operate properly without a strong middle class, but colonialism deliberately held back the growth of a Black African middle class. Again, Africa has yet to recover from that.
But perhaps the worst legacy of colonialism has to make Africans dependent. If they had a problem, a White person would sort it. Their future would not be in their hands, but in a White person’s. Africans could not have responsibility, or ambition, or initiative. Only White people could have those. An African’s station in life was to be the servant, the employee, and to do what they were told.
All in all, colonialism did everything it could to make Africans far less able to govern themselves.
So when democracy was foisted upon them, they simply were not equipped to handle it. Democracy cannot work unless people have been taught they must be able to stand up for themselves. If they don’t, into the breach steps a dictator. No wonder the prognosis for Africa was so bad. But that wasn’t the patient’s fault, it was the doctor who could scarcely have done a worse job of preparing the patient.
Having said that, I agree with Tendai. Whatever the faults of colonialism, ordinary African citizens in large parts of the continent actually fared better than they do today. Education was better – albeit it only to a certain level. You would never have found what is very common in schools today: teachers who are barely more literate than their students. School books were plentiful. Pupil-teacher ratios are worse now than then. Slums were only minor parts of towns and cities, today they make up over 60%.
He is right that the urban areas Africans inherited were to high standards, but that today they and their one-time beautiful buildings and gardens are decimated. Potholed roads did not exist, and electricity, although not universal, was at least reliable. And in probably every colony, steps forward were being made for ordinary people even though their opportunities for advancement were severely restricted and they were kept as the servants of the foreign invader in their own nations.
However, so-called freedom is still largely an illusion. The White master has merely been replaced by the Black master who has far less interest in his subjects than paternal colonialists did. And the proof is in the results. Because of appalling governance, the income gap between African and Westerner has widened enormously. In 1960, for every US$1 an African earned, Westerners were earning US$9. Today, they earn $25. Africans have fallen behind the West to a truly staggering degree.
The result is that there are now 300% more Africans in extreme poverty than there were in 1980.
The falling standards that Tendai refers to are merely part of that. Colonialists wanted Africans kept smart and standards high throughout society. But African governments in their preoccupation with enriching themselves are not interested in such things, and even their own government departments are shoddily run. And if people at the top don’t care, those underneath won’t.
But there is another reason: the more people fall into poverty, the more standards drop. But also the more helpless people feel, the more they believe – rightly or wrongly – that they have nothing to look forward to, the less they care about their surroundings. This is not African, it is human. The poverty areas in the West are filled with people who feel powerless and helpless, and the state of their homes and neighbourhoods is, frankly, appalling.
What is the solution? There is only one, and it is as Tendai says. It starts with looking inside oneself. Africans – and, in fairness, the vast majority of Westerners in poverty – blame everyone and everything but themselves for their situation. And until an individual starts to take personal responsibility, they cannot and will not escape their plight:
“Forget why I am here, or who put me here. What am I going to do to get myself out of it?”
And the same with society. African society is ruled by corruption and oppression for one reason, and one reason only: it lets itself be because its citizens keep looking for someone or something else to get them out of it.
But once citizens decide it is down to them, and them alone, to get themselves out of oppression and poverty, once they realise that no one else is going to do it for them, Africa will change with dizzying speed.
COMMENTS
I quarrel with the fist part of the article.
In 1965 this country had the highest literacy rate in Africa. That is up from a virtual 0% literacy rate in 1890.
It was the specific policy of the Rhodesian government to create a black middle class. A few of the many policies were, land purchase areas with government financial and extension assistance, Rural transport reserved for black companies only. Whites were not allowed to run businesses in the Trust Lands in order that black businessmen would have less competition. In the military and the civil service there were programs to promote black managers and officers.
If you look at some of the better areas of Mbare and other places you may also see what the Rhodesian government was trying to do there.
In 1965 Zimbabwe per capita was double that of Singapore of South Korea. It is now less that 10% of either
There is more, but why bother, it makes no difference now. The important thing to note that the problem in Zimbabwe or many other African countries is not one of capability, but one of morality. The foundation of Africa’s developmental issues is corruption and dishonesty. Nothing else
The standards we talk about are mostly borrowed standards. True, as modern societies we cannot avoid some services like electricity, running water, etc. but surely the provision of these can be adapted to our cultures and traditions. What we have done since independence is attempt to replace who we are with what we think the Whiteman is and then measure ourselves to that alien standard – a bit like judging fish on how well they can climb trees. The result is obvious, and disastrous. Slums for example might just be our instinct to live communally foisted on western themed individual and linear settlement patterns. Should we not focus on putting our own footprint, build from who we are and not pretend to be what we are not, and possibility might never be. In our desire to “catch up” and be equal we have lost the essence of our being. We should be safeguarding and modernizing our systems instead of always copying/mimicking others. Can we not maintain and improve our community driven systems, design and adopt technologies that dovetail with our culture, customs and lifestyles? For now we generally live a “dual” lifestyle – one western and “modern” which we like but do not understand, the other “traditional” and African which shapes our basic instincts but which we do our best to suppress. For example, each one of our leaders wants to be a “chief” but has to be democratically elected! Result – the constitution is changed over and over till it means nothing really. This indecision on identity, and less the legacy of colonialism, is curtailing our ability to focus and move forward. What exactly do we want – to be ourselves or to be caricatures of others? Without tackling this problem head-on, we are likely to be trapped in confusion, backwardness and paralysis for some time to come.