Source: Tongues wag over Bonyongwe posting – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 12 October 2017

HARARE – The unexpected appointment of former Central Intelligence

Organisation (CIO) director-general Happyton Bonyongwe to head the

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs ministry has sent tongues wagging

among ordinary Zimbabweans and political analysts alike – with some

claiming it is President Robert Mugabe’s “smart card” to guarantee his

victory in next year’s eagerly-anticipated elections.

Bonyongwe, who until now has operated under the radar as Mugabe’s chief

spy, was on Monday appointed as the country’s new Justice minister –

replacing Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa – who has been performing the

dual roles of VP and Justice guru since December 2015.

The former CIO boss holds a law degree from the University of Zimbabwe,

where he also won a Book Prize as the co-best student in his stream.

During his swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Bonyongwe said he was

relishing the opportunity of serving in his new post.

“It is my hope that I will be able to make some positive contributions to

my country. That is something that has always motivated me. I view it as a

deployment by my leadership and therefore, I look at it from that context

and I will go there and do my best,” he said.

But with the 2018 elections looming large – amid growing infighting and

divisions in the ruling Zanu PF – analysts said yesterday that Mugabe’s

choice of Bonyongwe to head the ministry was telling.

“He is an able legal mind and the hope will be that he will put it to good

and productive use during his tenure.

“A former soldier and spy chief in charge of justice seems ominous, not

just for Mugabe’s internal rivals, but also for the broader opposition

movement. It (Justice ministry) is the political authority in charge of

elections and will therefore have a huge influence upon Zec (Zimbabwe

Electoral Commission),” said constitutional law expert Alex Magaisa on his

blog.

“It represents yet another influential hand of the security structure in

elections. And who knows, he could be a dark horse in the (Zanu PF)

succession race and his transfer to the political arena should be

carefully watched.

“Of the current generals, he is the one who boasted a more superior

intellect although he was less known and is more discreet by virtue of his

role in the spy agency,” he added.

Political analyst McDonald Lewanika said Bonyongwe’s appointment to the

Justice ministry was not just unexpected, but could also be viewed from

many other perspectives.

“Although a qualified and purported brilliant legal mind, his appointment

ahead of elections suggests a takeover of the legal and electoral

apparatus by the intelligence community.

“Speculation has been rife in the past that the CIO has deployed its

members to occupy key positions in the Zec secretariat, and thus

Bonyongwe’s ascension could ensure effective and close control of this

critical body ahead of elections,” Lewanika told the Daily News.

“Although Bonyongwe is a retired general, this move also appears to be

aimed at checking not just the Lacoste faction, but also the current

military establishment which has been unequivocal in its support of the

man that Bonyongwe replaces, VP Mnangagwa, whom Bonyongwe has never

appeared to prefer as a principal.

“In any case, Bonyongwe’s deployment does not portend any reform within

the security sector, but rather entrenches the security establishment’s

hold over key civilian processes and the State,” he added.

Mugabe has previously hinted at his plan to retire security chiefs whom he

has openly accused of meddling in Zanu PF’s internal power wrangles.

In July, he told Zanu PF supporters in his home province of Mashonaland

West in Chinhoyi that “politics led the gun”, suggesting that the military

and other security organs were positioning their preferred candidate to

succeed him – warning in the process that he could be forced to retire

some security commanders.

While the security establishment is deeply loyal to Mugabe, whom they see

as a steadying hand in power – amid intense jockeying over his succession

at both State and party level – top commanders have also been said to be

backing Mnangagwa to succeed the nonagenarian.

At the recent Chinhoyi youth interface rally, the 93-year-old also

appeared to give his biggest hint yet that he planned to neutralise

security chiefs by awarding them top government posts.

“We give immense respect to our defence forces. Most of those in

leadership are persons we were with outside the country and we continue to

respect them as revolutionaries.

“Yes, they will retire and we must find room for them in government so

they don’t languish . . . so they continue the struggle now . . .

political struggle together with all of us in the leadership of the

country, and this is what we expect to happen,” Mugabe said then.

Piers Pigou, a senior consultant with the International Crisis Group, said

Bonyongwe’s appointment appeared to be Mugabe’s plan to contain Mnangagwa

– more than promoting government efficiency.

“Bonyongwe is now in charge of Justice and of government business in

Parliament – areas where he is something of a novice and will require

significant guidance.

“And of course, we can see this is also part of the general push-back and

containment of VP Mnangagwa.

“Taken together, this seems to be more about internal power politics

within the ruling party than the promotion of good and efficient

governance,” Pigou said.

Zanu PF is deeply-divided over Mugabe’s succession.

A faction of young Turks going by the moniker Generation 40 (G40), which

has been locked in a vicious battle with Mnangagwa’s backers, Team

Lacoste, has renewed its resolve to finish off the Midlands godfather who

on Monday lost significant control of key institutions when Mugabe demoted

and fired ministers perceived to be loyal to him.

Relations have worsened between G40 and Team Lacoste since Mnangagwa was

airlifted to South Africa after falling sick at a Zanu PF rally in Gwanda

two months ago, amid claims that he had been poisoned by his rivals in the

brawling party.

Meanwhile, Mugabe has consistently batted away calls to name a successor –

insisting that it is against the Zanu PF constitution which demands its

members to call for an extra-ordinary congress to choose a new leader if

circumstances call for such a move.