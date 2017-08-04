Source: Top cop rapes teenage niece | Herald (Crime)

Fungai Lupande Court Reporter

A 17-year-old rape victim allegedly video recorded a sexual attack by her uncle who is a police assistant commissioner. The court heard that the video is held by the police as an exhibit. An assistant commissioner based in Harare yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande facing charges of rape. Ms Sande remanded the top cop in custody to August 17 and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

The assistant commissioner was represented by lawyer Miss Rumbidzai Venge.

The prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa told the court that the accused was a guardian of the teenager, who is his late sister’s daughter.

It is alleged that on July 28 this year, the accused left his niece, who is in Form 3 at home while escorting his wife to work.

He returned and found the teenager doing household chores and preparing to go to school. He allegedly summoned her to his bedroom and she did not comply. Sensing danger, she went into her bedroom instead.

The court heard that the teenager turned on a video recorder of her smartphone.

It is alleged that the accused dragged her into his bedroom and raped her once.

He immediately left for work and the teenager took a bath and went to school, the court heard.

It is alleged that she narrated her ordeal to school authorities and they accompanied her to the police.

She was medically examined and penetration was confirmed.

In another case, a Zimbabwe National Army lieutenant colonel appeared before the same magistrate facing allegations of raping a 19-year-old woman.

He was denied bail.

The lieutenant colonel was remanded to August 17 and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The relationship between the woman and the accused was not mentioned in State papers.