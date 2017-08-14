Trump a ‘good fool’: Mugabe

1

Trump a 'good fool': Mugabe – DailyNews Live

Helen Kadirire      13 August 2017

HARARE – Donald Trump is a `good fool’ who stopped Hillary Clinton from
becoming the United States president, President Robert Mugabe said.

Mugabe said Clinton would have added more sanctions to Zimbabwe, which is
already reeling under restrictions imposed some 17 years ago following the
controversial land reform exercise.

The nonagenarian leader believes the former US First Lady and presidential
aspirant hates Zimbabwe.

“We do not know about Trump. Some claim he is mentally-challenged while
others profess that he is indeed a mad man. I do not know about that, but
if he is a madman, who was able to remove that woman who wanted to come
after Obama, we would say he is a good fool, because she was going to
bring more sanctions, so we say well, we also are children of God, and our
prayers are heard, we are good neighbours and the Lord Almighty will just
judge and assist us in our endeavours,” he said.

