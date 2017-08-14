Source: Trump a ‘good fool’: Mugabe – DailyNews Live

Helen Kadirire 13 August 2017

HARARE – Donald Trump is a `good fool’ who stopped Hillary Clinton from

becoming the United States president, President Robert Mugabe said.

Mugabe said Clinton would have added more sanctions to Zimbabwe, which is

already reeling under restrictions imposed some 17 years ago following the

controversial land reform exercise.

The nonagenarian leader believes the former US First Lady and presidential

aspirant hates Zimbabwe.

“We do not know about Trump. Some claim he is mentally-challenged while

others profess that he is indeed a mad man. I do not know about that, but

if he is a madman, who was able to remove that woman who wanted to come

after Obama, we would say he is a good fool, because she was going to

bring more sanctions, so we say well, we also are children of God, and our

prayers are heard, we are good neighbours and the Lord Almighty will just

judge and assist us in our endeavours,” he said.