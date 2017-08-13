Source: Tshinga Dube disowns war veterans – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya 12 August 2017

HARARE – War Veterans minister Tshinga Dube has distanced his ministry

from statements made by Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans

Association (ZNLWVA) chairperson Christopher Mutsvangwa attacking

President Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace.

Dube told the Daily News on Thursday that the ZNLWVA leadership was out of

order and must not drag the whole institution of the war veterans into the

mud.

“It’s unfortunate that there were those statements that were widely

reported in the private media. The War Veterans ministry does not

subscribe to those views. Leaders should be respected and not demonised.

“War veterans should know better. Whoever is saying those things is

stating his or her personal views, which are not representative of the

view of the war veterans,” the War Veterans minister said.

But the ZNLWVA was quick to hit back at Dube upon being contacted for

comment yesterday, saying the War Veterans minister was merely singing for

his supper.

“He is a government employee and not our member. When our chairperson

spoke, he spoke as the voice of war veterans and not government. Dube is a

war veteran; we respect him but he has a job to protect and thus we do not

mind what he says,” said ZNLWVA secretary-general Victor Matemadanda.

Dube has previously taken the flake on behalf of the garrulous

ex-combatants saying despite their sharp tongue, often directed at Mugabe

and his family, his ministry still recognises them in line with a court

ruling that validated the ZNLWVA’s legitimacy over a rival grouping led by

Mandiitawepi Chimene and George Mlala.

Chimene is the Provincial Affairs minister for Manicaland, while Mlala

deputises her in the rebel faction of the former liberation war fighters.

Known for speaking his mind, Dube set tongues wagging in June after he

broke ranks with the tradition in Zanu PF by supporting the war veterans

in their call for Mugabe to anoint his successor.

His closeness to Mutsvangwa’s leadership has, however, been rattling

feathers in Zanu PF, which dismissed the ZNLWVA chairperson in July 2016,

before wielding the axe on his top four Matemadanda; Douglas Mahiya

(spokesperson); Francis Nhando (national political commissar) and Headman

Moyo (deputy chair).

A few days ago, Dube was publicly admonished by Vice President Phelekezela

Mphoko who warned that the former Zimbabwe Defence Industries boss could

find himself at loggerheads with the authorities if he continued siding

with renegades like Mutsvangwa.

“Tshinga, you are a senior person, I wonder why you hobnob with the likes

of Matemadanda. Those boys are nothing. You are more senior than those

boys. It’s embarrassing,” said Mphoko.

Mutsvangwa, who is linked to the Team Lacoste faction in Zanu PF that is

campaigning for Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to succeed Mugabe,

warned the incumbent on Wednesday that he was not a super human and were

ready to work against his re-election bid ahead of the 2018 polls.

He said the liberation war fighters would be going around their structures

informing their membership not to vote for the rival Generation 40 (G40)

associates, who include Mugabe’s wife Grace.

“There is nothing magical about becoming president of Zimbabwe. It all

comes from the people. He has no magical wand to pass on to his wife to

protect herself when Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere go for her.

“Only the institution will protect her but they are trying to destroy the

institutions. That’s why we stand by the army, the CIO (Central

Intelligence Organisation) and the security establishment. The president

is not a super human being. We are going to make sure that the election is

going to be held free and fair whether G40 wants it or not. Mphoko don’t

touch our Dumiso (Dabengwa) be a proper vice president I have never seen

an empty head like that one”.

Mutsvangwa’s statement came after First Lady Grace Mugabe threw the cat

among the pigeons by challenging her nonagenarian husband to anoint a

successor.

Grace took the unprecedented step of nudging her reluctant husband to name

his heir-apparent when she addressed members of the Zanu PF women’s league

national assembly at the party’s headquarters in Harare last month.

She reasoned that it was the trend in other countries for their leaders to

handpick their successors, saying that act alone could also enable Zanu

PF’s warring supporters to close ranks.

Her sentiments have, however, fuelled the infighting in Zanu PF, with the

two factions in Mugabe’s party – Team Lacoste and G40 – latching onto her

calls to advance their agendas