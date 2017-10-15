Tsvangirai back

Source: Tsvangirai back – DailyNews Live

STAFF WRITER      14 October 2017

HARARE – MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai returned home yesterday after
spending nearly a  month in South Africa where he has been receiving
treatment on a yet to be disclosed ailment.

The former prime minister has publicly  disclosed that he is suffering
from cancer of the colon and has been going to South Africa for routine
medical check-ups as part of his  treatment.

However, last month Tsvangirai was airlifted there when he fell ill during
a meeting of principals to  the MDC Alliance – a grouping of the country’s
largest opposition party  and six other fringe parties – formed on August
5 as part of  preparations for the launch of a grand coalition.

Tsvangirai touched down yesterday afternoon at the Harare International
Airport where he was met by one of his vice presidents Nelson Chamisa  and
senior party officials.

“President Tsvangirai’s arrival has  confounded morbid sceptics; some of
whom had publicly wished him dead,”  MDC presidential spokesperson and
director of communications Luke  Tamborinyoka said in a statement.

“He returns to take his  rightful place in the trenches and to lead a
stoic nation that has for  years fought for democracy to remove a stubborn
and inept government now engaged in a vicious succession struggle at the
expense of the  challenges facing the people.”

Since he went public with his  condition, question marks have been raised
whether the firebrand former labour union leader would be able to
withstand the rigours of a gruelling  elections campaign expected ahead
next year’s make-or-break elections.

On  Monday, an MDC lawmaker, Eddie Cross, claimed in a post that  the
former trade unionist was suffering from an aggressive form of colon
cancer.

“He has been struggling with his treatment and the  family is concerned
that he might not handle the election and  subsequently the responsibility
of being president of a country in a  deep crisis,” said Cross.

“After a lifetime of principled  struggle, to have it all threatened by a
disease in your body, is not  fair . . . Life can be a bastard at times.”

Since June last year, questions about Tsvangirai’s health have dominated
political discussions in mineral-rich Zimbabwe.

That was when Tsvangirai announced that he was undergoing chemotherapy in
SA.

The MDC president revealed in a recent Daily News interview that he had
had 10 chemotherapy sessions.

He then pronounced himself that he was getting cured of cancer and resumed
a hard-driving campaign to secure victory in next year’s presidential
election, in which he will face a 94-year-old President Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe has said Tsvangirai should throw in the towel, claiming he has no
hope of overcoming a “mammoth political party” like Zanu PF in next year’s
harmonised elections and claims the bumper crowds at his presidential
youth interface rallies left him “trembling”.

“It made not just  the opposition tremble. Vakavamba vana Tsvangirai zvino
kudedera nekumabvi uku, ndopakabva pavamba pasusukidza hurwere hwacho.

“Aiwa  tinoti kandai chipfumo pasi hapana kwamunosvika. Zanu PF is the
mammoth  party of the country. Look at its history; takabva kupi?” Mugabe
said  in remarks that have provoked an angry reaction from the MDC.T

