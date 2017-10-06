Source: Tsvangirai in ‘isolation’ | Newsday (News)

MDC-T president Morgan Tsvangirai is holed up at his Highlands home, under strict instructions from doctors to stay away from public places to avoid catching new infections before he fully recovers.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Sources close to the former Prime Minister said Tsvangirai was only in contact with selected individuals, who include his spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka and members of his standing committee.

“He is at his Highlands home and has not been meeting with party members or people because he is under doctors’ instructions to avoid the public as he recovers. The president is at the moment fragile and prone to opportunistic infections,” the source said.

Tsvangirai is expected to leave for South Africa this weekend for further treatment before he resumes duties around Thursday next week.

Sources said the MDC-T leader, who has also been endorsed as the MDC Alliance presidential candidate, had turned the corner.

“The worst is past and he is responding well to medication. It is clear that the man still has energy to lead the alliance against Zanu PF’s 93-year-old candidate, who has ruined our economy over the past 37 years,” the source said.

Tamborinyoka confirmed that Tsvangirai was out of danger and would be back at work soon to lead the MDC-T and provide leadership.

“You saw the pictures, the president is alive and very much out of danger. He is resting and will be back to work soon. I can’t give you the specifics but he will be back soon,” he said.

Tamborinyoka said while a lot of work awaits his boss on his return, top on the list would be to galvanise the nation so that everyone registers to vote.

“He will come to provide leadership to this nation, which leadership is glaringly missing, to galvanise the nation for an electoral victory and finish the unfinished business started in 2013,” he said.