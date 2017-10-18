Source: Tsvangirai, Khupe heal rift – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya 18 October 2017

HARARE – Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has reached out to his

disaffected deputy, Thokozani Khupe – meeting her in Harare on Monday to

resolve differences related to key strategies ahead of the

eagerly-anticipated 2018 national elections.

Tsvangirai’s spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka, told the Daily News

yesterday that the two MDC leaders had met at the Highlands home of the

former prime minister in the government of national unity – confounding

political opponents who were hoping to see another potentially damaging

split within the ranks of the country’s main opposition.

At the same time, and immediately after the two heavyweights had smoked

the peace pipe, the MDC moved swiftly to lift the suspensions of treasurer

Chalton Hwende and organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe – who had been put

on gardening leave over the violence which erupted at the party’s

provincial offices in Bulawayo on August 6.

The violence had threatened to irreparably damage relations within the

party, after Khupe and others disagreed with Tsvangirai’s over the

formation of the MDC Alliance ahead of next year’s make-or-break elections

– a grouping of all, and other forces, who were part of the original

labour-backed MDC.

“Yes, I can confirm that vice president Khupe and president Tsvangirai met

yesterday (Monday), although he (Tsvangirai) is still resting at home and

will be back at work soon,” Tamborinyoka said.

Khupe’s personal assistant, Witness Dube, also later released a statement

saying the two leaders had “mended” their relations.

“The lengthy and fruitful meeting was both a courtesy visit to the

president, following his stay in South Africa on medical leave, as well as

a routine working meeting between the president and his deputy of 11 years

in the party.

“Leading the discussions was the `purported’ suspensions of Bhebhe and

Hwende. It emerged, and was agreed, that the suspensions had neither been

sufficiently constructed nor formally communicated to the affected parties

to warrant sustenance,” Dube said.

“In any case, the leadership mutually struck a reconciliatory tone of

letting by-gones be by-gones regarding the incidents of violence which

happened at the Bulawayo provincial office.

“Khupe will in the coming days be taking the rest of the leadership and

the constitutional organs of the MDC into confidence on the expectations

and charges of the president in the interim,” he added.

Until this week, there had been real fears that the MDC could be headed

for another split owing to the serious differences within its leadership

over opposition unity ahead of the 2018 polls.

This was after Tsvangirai had signed into life the MDC Alliance together

with various other opposition parties at the Zimbabwe Grounds in

Highfield, Harare, on August 5.

Among the signatories to the pact are the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

led by Tendai Biti; the MDC led by Welshman Ncube; Transform Zimbabwe

headed by Jacob Ngarivhume; Zanu Ndonga headed by Denford Masiyarira; and

the Multi-Racial Christian Democrats led by Mathias Guchutu.

Both Biti and Ncube are former secretaries-general of the main MDC

formation led by Tsvangirai.

Khupe, Bhebe and the party’s national chairperson Lovemore Moyo boycotted

the launch of the MDC Alliance – instead holding their own meeting the

following day in Bulawayo, and which gathering was cut short by violence

by suspected party thugs.

The Matabeleland leadership, although not opposed to an opposition

alliance per se, were not happy about the allocation of seats to other

parties in the region – arguing that the MDC had been doing well in their

provinces in previous elections without an alliance with other parties.

Matters were further complicated when Khupe and her colleagues in Bulawayo

boycotted the second launch of the MDC Alliance which was later held in

the second city – heightening fears of another damaging party split.

The MDC initially split in 2005 when Ncube walked out of the party,

accusing Tsvangirai of taking unilateral decisions.

In 2014, the party split again, this time with Biti packing his bags after

he also accused the popular Tsvangirai of allegedly having dictatorial

tendencies.

Tsvangirai, who has just returned to the country after spending three

weeks in neighbouring South Africa where he was receiving treatment, was

always said to be keen to mend the rift with Khupe.

The Daily News understands that it was in this light that he affirmed

Khupe and placated her when he made her the acting president while he was

indisposed by illness. And she will continue to take charge of the MDC’s

affairs while Tsvangirai takes more time out on medical advice.

The MDC Alliance did not only cause fissures within Tsvangirai’s party, it

has also caused the split of Biti’s fledgling PDP outfit.

Some PDP leaders led by the party’s secretary-general, Gorden Moyo,

recently announced that they had “fired” Biti over his participation in

the MDC Alliance without “their blessings” – in a development which

threatened the formation of a united opposition to challenge President

Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF in next year’s elections.

But Biti has said he is still in charge of the PDP and has also declared

Moyo’s move null and void.

Analysts have also repeatedly said a coalition involving Tsvangirai and

former vice president Joice Mujuru will present a formidable challenge to

Mugabe and his quarrelling colleagues next year, considering that the

widow of the late decorated liberation icon, Solomon, possesses strong

liberation credentials and intimate know-how of Zanu PF’s election

mischief.

But Mujuru is looking to ink her own alliance agreement with Dumiso

Dabengwa and a splinter group from the PDP.

On his part, Tsvangirai has continued to express the hope that Mujuru,

Simba Makoni and others will soon be joining his “big tent” despite the

fact that the MDC Alliance is already apportioning constituencies among

its current constituent parties.

Tsvangirai and Mujuru signed a memorandum of agreement (MOU) in May this

year, which lifted the mood of thousands of ordinary Zimbabweans looking

for an alternative to Zanu PF.