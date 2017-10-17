Source: Tsvangirai lifts suspensions | The Zimbabwean
President Morgan Tsvangirai has lifted the suspensions of two Standing Committee members, Organizing Secretary Hon. Abednico Bhebhe and Deputy Treasurer General Mr. Charlton Hwende.
The action by President Tsvangirai to rescind the suspensions will allow the party to focus on the key business of redirecting all energies towards voter registration and winning the elections next year.
The two senior leaders were suspended following disturbances that took place at the party’s Bulawayo provincial office in August 2017.
Meanwhile, Vice President Hon. Thokozani Khupe yesterday paid a courtesy call on her boss, party President Tsvangirai, who returned home last Friday.
Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications
Movement for Democratic Change
Featured
