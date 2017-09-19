Source: Tsvangirai, Mugabe health a big concern – DailyNews Live

19 September 2017

HARARE – Former Prime Minister and MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai is a

giant of Zimbabwe’s politics and his reported deteriorating health, which

prompted him being airlifted to South Africa for emergency treatment, is

not good news for most Zimbabweans.

The news is so depressing as it comes at a time his family, friends and

supporters within the MDC, had thought he had put behind the troubles

brought about by his medical condition.

Tsvangirai announced last year that he was diagnosed with cancer of the

colon.

It is never easy dealing with this type of condition but the dogged former

labour union leader had in the last couple of months appeared fit again –

to the extent of putting in motion the process to form a grand coalition

with other opposition parties – until last Friday when his condition was

reported to have deteriorated.

Tsvangirai’s sudden illness brings back into sharp focus the subject of

political succession; be it in his party or Zanu PF.

Already, the depressing news of his reported deteriorating health has sent

social media into a meltdown – with the majority of conversations ruing

why Zimbabwe appears to be a destination for bad news – considering that

both Tsvangirai and President Robert Mugabe are plagued by ill health.

And these popular politicians are touted as presidential candidates in

next year’s elections.

Sadly, if anything were to happen to these two politicians, their

political formations would be thrown into turmoil because of the absence

of a clear-cut succession plan.

Tsvangirai has three deputies – Nelson Chamisa, Elias Mudzuri and

Thokozani Khupe – who are all not sure of who will likely succeed

Tsvangirai if his medical condition was to force him to leave his coveted

position.

At first when Tsvangirai added Chamisa and Mudzuri, the speculation was

that it could have been an indication that he was preparing to address the

MDC succession politics because these two appointments had been made weeks

after he had publicly stated his medical condition.

But as things stand, the politics of MDC succession is as convoluted as

Zanu PF’s where Mugabe has dithered on his preferred successor.

Tsvangirai and Mugabe are mortal but appear not to view their succession

plans as important both to their parties and Zimbabwe at large.

Sadly, they don’t control time and time is not their best friend right

now.

This is why lots of questions are being asked about what tomorrow holds

for Zimbabwe.