Source: Tsvangirai ordered to pay $57 000 – NewsDay Zimbabwe October 12, 2017

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s woes continue to mount after the High Court ordered him to pay Moreprecision Muzadzi $57 800 and a Nissan NP 200 vehicle for political consultancy services head of the 2013 harmonised elections.

by PAIDAMOYO MUZULU

Tsvangirai, who for the past months, has been living outside the public glare after being airlifted to South Africa for treatment following the deterioration of his health, is afflicted by cancer of the colon.

Muzadzi, leader of Voice of the People Party, successfully sued Tsvangirai and his brother, Manatsa as well as MDC-T deputy national chairman, Morgen Komichi for breach of a contractual agreement and the physical abuse he suffered when he went to claim his dues from Tsvangirai.

Justice Owen Tagu ordered: “The first, second and third defendants (Tsvangirai, Manatsa and Komichi) shall pay the plaintiff (Muzadzi) the sum of $7 800 and a Nissan NP200 vehicle and the first defendant to pay damages in the sum of $50 000 together with interest at the prescribed rate from date of judgment to date of payment in full.”

Justice Tagu also ordered Tsvangirai to pay the costs of the suit.

On August 4 this year, Muzadzi approached the court seeking a default judgment against Tsvangirai on the basis that he and his co-defendants, his brother Manatsa and Komichi, had failed to respond to the lawsuit he filed in June this year.

In the court papers, Muzadzi said sometime in 2013, he entered into a verbal agreement with Tsvangirai and his co-defendants, where he was to negotiate with other opposition party leaders not to contest the 2013 elections, but to rally behind the MDC-T leader.

He further argued that he delivered his side of the bargain, but Tsvangirai and company reneged on payment and instead unleashed some people, who attacked him (Muzadzi) together with Kisinoti Mukwazhe, when they visited Tsvangirai’s residence in Highlands to collect his dues.