Source: Tsvangirai returns home | The Zimbabwean

President Morgan Tsvangirai touched down this afternoon from South Africa where he has been receiving routine medical treatment after he went public last year that he was suffering from cancer of the colon.



The people’s leader, who was accompanied by his wife for his routine medical procedure, returns home amid a worsening national crisis that is sonorously calling for national leaders of his aptitude. The country experienced his competent hand on the wheel of government when he spent four years as the Prime Minister, spearheading the Government Work Programme which provided the much-0needed respite to the weather-beaten people of Zimbabwe.

President Tsvangirai’s arrival has confounded morbid skeptics; some of whom had publicly wished him dead. He returns to take his rightful place in the trenches and to lead a stoic nation that has for years fought for democracy to remove a stubborn and inept government now engaged in a vicious succession struggle at the expense of the challenges facing the people.

Starting this weekend, President Tsvangirai will resume what he knows best, galvanizing the nation to register to vote following a nationwide voter registration blitz that kicked off on Tuesday.

On arrival, President Tsvangirai was welcomed at the airport by one of his deputies, Advocate Nelson Chamisa and other senior leaders.

# Chakachaya2018

Luke Tamborinyoka

Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications

Movement for Democratic Change

Post published in: Featured