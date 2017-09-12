Source: Tsvangirai speaks on 2018 MDC-T candidates | The Zimbabwean

by Brenna Matendere

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has told Midlands South party provincial leadership in Gweru that primary elections to choose candidates for 2018 elections may not be conducted. He said the internal party polls have over the years divided MDC-T’s supporters and weakened the party ahead of elections in developments that gave Zanu (PF) an upper hand.