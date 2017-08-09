Source: Tsvangirai speaks on battle with cancer – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 9 August 2017

HARARE – MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai has lost his hair in his latest

battle with cancer, telling the Daily News in an exclusive interview on

Monday that he feels like he is almost close to regaining full fitness.

Tsvangirai has gone through 10 gruelling chemotherapy sessions at a South

African hospital since he began treatment last year.

He was diagnosed with colon cancer last year, forcing him to undergo

costly treatment in neighbouring South Africa.

On Saturday, the MDC president was chosen to lead an MDC alliance

comprising six opposition parties in a development seen as a giant step

towards the completion of the mooted grand coalition.

On Monday, Tsvangirai – touted as the likely candidate to contest

President Robert Mugabe in next year’s elections – opened up on his

health.

“You know my hair just went out the other day. But I had stayed with my

hair for almost eight sessions.

“I’m still under treatment. And as you can see, I am responding well to

treatment,” he told the Daily News at his residence on Monday.

Patients undergoing chemotherapy often suffer side effects, including

nausea and vomiting, which is usually controlled through antipsychotic or

anti-vomiting medicine.

“I was so fortunate, I didn’t go through those, vomiting and all that, no

I didn’t,” revealed the MDC leader.

The former prime minister said he was fortunate to be receiving treatment

at the best cancer facility in South Africa but was quick to bemoan the

steep treatment costs.

“That is why people die. It’s totally unsustainable,” he said.

Addressing his supporters in Harare last year, Tsvangirai lifted their

mood when he told them that he would be around in 2018 to defeat Mugabe.

“If we can defeat cancer, we can defeat Zanu PF. I am feeling very healthy

now and I am confident that we are going to win the 2018 elections,” he

said then.

Tsvangirai, who has lost to Mugabe three times, came closest to becoming

Zimbabwe’s new president in the March 29, 2008 elections in which he beat

the veteran Zanu PF leader but failed to gain the required votes for an

outright victory.

The results of those elections were withheld for six long weeks, amid

widespread allegations of ballot tampering and fraud which were later

given wings by former Zanu PF bigwigs who are now in opposition ranks.

Tsvangirai pulled out of the planned run-off days before polling citing

massive violence and intimidation against his supporters – leaving Mugabe

to stage a one-man vote which was widely condemned by the international

community.

In the run-up to the sham poll, Mashonaland East had witnessed horrific

violence which left an estimated 200 MDC supporters dead when Zanu PF, led

by war veterans, went on a retribution exercise to punish people suspected

to have not voted for Mugabe.

Until recently, Tsvangirai had been written off as yesterday’s man by his

detractors, many of whom also crassly wished that he would never recover

from his illness.

Among the mean-spirited Zanu PF officials and other ruling party

apparatchiks who showed little empathy for him when he was diagnosed with

cancer were maverick Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister, Mandiitawepi

Chimene, and a few State media critics.

Bizarrely too, Chimene said then that the MDC leader was being punished

for having allegedly wished Mugabe dead – which was a patently false

claim.

“Tsvangirai is suffering with cancer. It’s payback time for wishing

president . . . Mugabe to die, but Mugabe does not have cancer. Who are we

to question God’s will?” she said.

Just recently, Mugabe opened up on his health, which for a long time, had

been kept a closely guarded secret.

The 93-year-old Zanu PF leader, who usually receives medical attention in

foreign lands, told party supporters at his fifth interface rally held in

Chinhoyi recently, that even surgeons were surprised by his age-defying

fitness.

“There is the issue that the President is going. I am not going. The

President is dying; I am not dying and I thank God for living long. I will

have an ailment here and there; I go to the doctors like everybody else,

but my organs – my heart, my liver, my bones – are still very strong and

doctors were recently surprised saying my bones are now stronger,” said

Mugabe, to wild applause from multitudes of his supporters.

“For years, I have always exercised my body – from the days when I was in

prison to this day – so that it can be strong. I am a Christian, and so I

thank God for continuously giving me life,” he added.

Mugabe, who will turn 94 in February next year, has been to Singapore

three times this year for “routine medical check-ups”.