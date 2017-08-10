Source: Tsvangirai steals Mujuru’s thunder – DailyNews Live

Fungi Kwaramba and Mugove Tafirenyika 10 August 2017

HARARE – MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai electrified the crowd at the

National People’s Party (NPP)’s inaugural convention held in the capital

yesterday, where he belaboured his commitment towards working with former

vice president Joice Mujuru in order to unseat President Robert Mugabe.

The 65-year-old politician, who had been invited to the convention to give

a solidarity message, received a standing ovation when he promised NPP

supporters that a coalition with Mujuru would be formed no matter what if

the country’s deeply-divided opposition parties are to end Mugabe’s

37-year rule.

Tsvangirai, who is now shaving his head bald after losing his hair to

colon cancer, kept his audience captivated by harping on his favourite

talking-points that he has used around the country in recent days.

He emphasised that there were no differences, politically, or in terms of

policy between Mujuru’s party, and the MDC.

“Democracy is a very difficult proposition in Africa but this path you

have taken to seek the mandate and legitimacy from the people is the right

one. On this day, you have overcome the doubts of many,” he said.

“I was listening to the proposals you make and I see that there is no

conflict with our ideals and values, so where is the problem? We can’t be

divided on the basis of personalities,” Tsvangirai said to uproarious

applause.

He added amid the cheer: “If we are agreed on the direction that we need

to take, why don’t we put our differences aside and be united? We launched

the MDC alliance last week and we said we believe in the big tent and that

2018 is the only opportunity that we have as the opposition movement to

defeat Mugabe.”

He spoke amid indications that Mujuru, who was fired from Zanu PF and

government in 2014 on allegations of plotting a bloodless palace coup

against Mugabe, could lead another coalition comprising opposition parties

that are offshoots of the ruling Zanu PF party, ahead of polls in 2018.

Mujuru’s party was among opposition movements that were left out of the

pact signed between Tsvangirai and seven other fringe political parties

that included the People’s Democratic Party led by Tendai Biti and the

smaller MDC formation led by Welshman Ncube.

Both Ncube and Biti are former secretaries-general of a united MDC under

the leadership of Tsvangirai.

Mujuru, who had a tiff with Tsvangirai over the leadership of the

coalition, was conspicuous by her absence at the MDC Alliance weekend

rally, which nominated the former trade unionist to lead the group.

At the NPP’s convention yesterday, it was quite clear that Mujuru’s

supporters have no qualms with their leaders forging an alliance.

Delivering his solidarity speech after Mujuru before a diverse crowd that

packed the Harare Sports Centre, Tsvangirai did not further stoke his

ongoing feud with Mujuru over the leadership of the alliance.

Part of the crowd at the NPP convention. Pics: Annie Mpalume

The crowd, drawn from the country’s 10 provinces, painted the venue blue,

as supporters danced to the party jingles, while controversial musician

Hosea Chipanga was at hand to entertain the gathering.

The veteran opposition leader, who delivered a stump speech sharpened for

his audience, said: “NPP is not our enemy and let me say atungamira

haatori nzira, (Being the first to take a certain route won’t block others

from following the same path).”

There have been growing calls for Mujuru and Tsvangirai to join hands and

form a formidable opposition that could give Zanu PF a run for its money

come next year.

However, the issue of positions, particularly the thorny question of who

should lead the proposed grand alliance, is threatening to scuttle the

deal.

Analysts opine that parties coalescing around either Tsvangirai or Mujuru

stand the best chance to defeat Mugabe.

Mujuru, who was first to speak, promised her supporters that if elected

president, she would, among other things, overhaul the controversial

Indigenisation Act as well as bring sanity to the land reform programme.

She also promised to end endemic corruption as well as pursue a policy of

national healing to bring closure to outstanding cases of human rights

abuses.

By comparison to Tsvangirai, Mujuru’s speech was tame.

Mujuru said: “That there is need for a grand coalition is no longer a

question, we need to give citizens what they want. You want an opposition

that is united. You want to air your views on what leader you want.”

She suggested that the parties should either hold primary elections to

vote on an agreeable representative or agree by way of consensus.

Mujuru addressing the crowd.

“We have overstretched your patience, but remember we are from different

parties and you need to give us more time so that we can reach out to each

other . . . I can assure you that this time we will cross to the Promised

Land.

“Let us register to vote and inspect the voters’ roll. We are going to

agree because we don’t want to be remembered as the cadres on the way to

freedom,” said Mujuru.

Also present at the NPP convention was Zapu leader Dumiso Dabengwa who

also received a resounding welcome from a section of the crowds who were

chanting his name.

Meanwhile, Mujuru was confirmed as the NPP president while John Shumba

Mvundura and Samuel Sipepa Nkomo will be her two deputies.

Former Energy minister Dzikamai Mavhaire was confirmed the national

chairperson with Gift Nyandoro being confirmed as the party

secretary-general.

War veterans Bernard Manyadza, aka Parker Chipoyera, is the NPP organising

secretary while Marian Chombo was confirmed as the leader of the women’s

wing.

Chombo will be deputised by Gladys Hadebe while Angel Masiye was elected

secretary-general, Nomalanga Khumalo (organising secretary) and Laizer

Shindi as treasurer.

Lloyd Masiya was elected national youth chairperson and he will be

deputised by Trevor Ngulube.

Simon Machiri was elected leader of the freedom fighters’ wing.

The convention was graced by the diplomatic community with officials from

Tanzanian, Swedish and Canadian embassies in attendance.