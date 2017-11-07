Source: UPDATED: VP Mnangagwa fired from Govt | Herald (Top Stories)

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mugabe yesterday fired Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa from the position of Vice President of the country for, among various reasons, disloyalty and conduct inconsistent with his official duties.

The dismissal was announced by the Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, at a press conference at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare.

“In accordance with the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Number 20 Act of 2013, Section 329, 6th Schedule, Paragraph 14, Sub-paragraph 2, His Excellency the President Cde R.G. Mugabe has exercised his powers to relieve Honourable Vice President E.D. Mnangagwa, of his position as Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe with immediate effect.

“It had become evident that his conduct in the discharge of his duties had become inconsistent with his official responsibilities. The Vice President has consistently and persistently exhibited traits of disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability.

“He has also demonstrated little probity in the execution of his duties,” Minister Khaya Moyo said in the statement.

Section 329, 6th Schedule, Paragraph 14, Sub-paragraph 2 of the Constitution says: “Without delay the person elected as President in any election referred to in Sub-paragraph (1) must appoint not more than two Vice-Presidents, who hold office at his or her pleasure.’’