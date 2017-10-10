Source: US engages Zim on human trafficking – NewsDay Zimbabwe October 10, 2017

THE United States government has pledged to partner Zimbabwe in combating human trafficking by supporting efforts to reform legislation so it conforms to international best practices.

by OWN CORRESPONDENT

A delegation from the State Department Office to Combat Trafficking in Persons said it would focus a lot on legislative amendments, including bringing the 2014 anti-trafficking law into alignment with the Parlemo Protocols.

“We are also going to be looking at partnering on upgrading some shelter services and training shelter staff on how to provide services for trafficking in persons victims,” Torrie Higgins, programme adviser at the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (TIP) at the US Department of State, said.

Higgins and foreign services officer, Haley Wright visited the Zimbabwe between September 25 and 29 where they held meetings and seminars with government officials, civil society representatives and journalists.

The visits came at a time when the US had noted “key achievements in the past year in handling trafficking in persons” in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwean authorities co-ordinated with Kuwait to repatriate and refer to care 121 female trafficking victims, and also repatriated five victims from Sudan.