Source: Vapostori push for food certification | Daily News

HARARE – An Apostolic Product Certification Trust (APCT) has been formed seeking to ensure food processing companies comply with a mix of national processing standards that requires vapostori to consume foods and drinks that do not contain any alcohol or pork.

Obey Mapuranga, the chairperson of APCT, said they were a food certification organisation registered under the Deeds Registrar with the objective to certify food, eateries, abbattoirs, restaurants, food products and food raw materials just the same as what Halal is doing for their Muslims and Kosher is doing for Jews in their respective religions.

“We as white garment apostolic religion we follow the dictates of five books of Moses and we are representing all apostolic sects in dietary requirements, food laws and doctrine for the apostolic sect community to enjoy the food they want value and believe in,” Mapuranga said.

“We are the apostolic sect community and our community should consume the meat and food that is certified, inspected and monitored by an apostolic religious certification body.”