Source: VIDEO: Mourners pelt Jah Prayzah with stones? | Newsday (News)

WATCH VIDEO: In an unfortunate incident, mourners attending the funeral of Jah Prayzah’s bouncer Chris Nyemba reportedly pelted the musician of the moment who had gone to attend the burial.

In this video, which has since gone viral, hordes of people are seen throwing stones.

NewsDay us yet to verify the full details surrounding the incident