VP Mnangagwa fired

HARARE – Emmerson Mnangagwa has been fired from his position, a month before he could celebrate his third anniversary as vice president of the Republic.

Breaking the news of Mnangagwa’s sacking, minister of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services Simon Khaya Moyo said President Robert Mugabe had used the powers vested in him by the Constitution to relieve the former Justice minister of his duties.

“I have just come from State House and I need to convey a message to you all, and I hope you will report as accurately as you can without any additions or subtractions. The statement is on vice president Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and this is in relation to termination of employment as vice president,” he told a packed press conference.

According to Khaya Moyo, also Zanu PF’s national spokesperson, Mnangagwa was exhibiting traits of “disloyalty”, even though he claimed to be “loyal” to Mugabe.

As a result, and in accordance with the national charter, amendment number 28, of 2013, Mugabe has exercised his powers to relieve Mnangagwa of his position with immediate effect.

“It had become evident that his conduct in the discharge of his duties had become inconsistent with his responsibilities. The vice president had consistently and persistently exhibited traits of disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability. He has also demonstrated little probity in the execution of his duties,” said Khaya Moyo.

According to the Constitution, amendment number 20 Act of 2013, section 329, 6th schedule, Mugabe can relieve any of his deputies or ministers at any time.

Mnangagwa becomes the shortest-serving vice president in independent Zimbabwe.

He was appointed to his position in December 2014 and would have celebrated his third anniversary as Mugabe’s deputy next month.

Joice Mujuru, whom he succeeded as vice president in 2014, served for more than 10 years before she was dismissed from Zanu PF and government.

Before Mujuru, the other vice presidents in independent Zimbabwe served until their demise, through death. This applied to Joshua Nkomo, Simon Muzenda, Joseph Msika and John Nkomo.

Mnangagwa had been Mugabe’s aide for over five decades and many were beginning to see him as a shoo-in to succeed the Zanu PF leader.

Since the beginning of the year, it had become evident that their relationship had become untenable as Mnangagwa’s name became mired in the deadly factional fights over Mugabe’s succession.

In the past few weeks, first lady Grace Mugabe cranked the heat on Mnangagwa, accusing him of fanning factionalism, being a coward and also occupying a position that should be reserved for a woman.

As such, Grace and her allies have been baying for his head before the party’s special congress due to be held in Harare from December 12 to 17.

Appointed to the vice presidency post in 2014 after the expulsion of Mujuru, Mnangagwa was widely regarded as Mugabe’s most likely successor but he faced resistance from the Generation 40 faction.

While Khaya Moyo refused to take any questions from the media which was keen to understand what had led Mugabe to wield the axe a few weeks before congress, the writing had always been on the wall for the 74-year-old politician.

On Saturday, an angry Mugabe said he would have no qualms in kicking out his long-time ally for stirring divisions in Zanu PF.

A few weeks ago, Mugabe had stripped Mnangagwa of the ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, in what was a harbinger of worse things to come for the feared former freedom fighter, who has consistently said he is “as soft as wool”.

Mnangagwa had given up his position as Member of Parliament for Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe when he was appointed vice president in 2014.

His wife, Auxillia, succeeded him in the constituency.

Over the weekend Grace questioned why she could not equally succeed her 93-year-old husband if she so wishes since the Mnangagwas had set a precendence by keeping the Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe constituency within the family.

The frosty relations between Mugabe and his former deputy were worsened by his loyalists, particularly the war veterans and those from Masvingo and Midlands provinces who were adamant that one of their own would be the country’s next president.

And after watching painfully while his wife was being booed, ostensibly by the immediate ex-vice president’s supporters during his youth interface rally in Bulawayo on Saturday, an irate Mugabe went on to publicly belt Mnangagwa — blowing away the myth that the former vice president was too big a fish to go the Mujuru route.

“We are here in Bulawayo to make sure that what we do today will encourage people in Bulawayo to vote for the party. This is the second city to Harare and we can’t afford to be losing it. But what I did not expect, which I had a bit of information about, is that some people sent some persons to boo the first lady. She speaks her mind. We cannot keep quiet. We know in Masvingo there are people who claim the province does not belong to president Mugabe but to Mnangagwa. The same is happening in Midlands.

“We cannot have what is happening in Masvingo and Midlands where we are told these provinces are not president Mugabe’s but they belong to VP Mnangagwa. I am told that this is being done in the name of Mnangagwa. Did I make a mistake in appointing him as VP?” he asked.

His loyalists in the Team Lacoste faction are being systematically purged and with his exit many are likely to follow, observers say.

Mnangagwa’s political timeline

1960 – He is expelled from Kafue College, Zambia for political activism and joins the United National Independence Party.

1962 – He is recruited into Zimbabwe African People’s Union (Zapu) by Willie Musarurwa and is sent to Egypt for military training.

1963 – He defects to the newly-formed Zanu while in Egypt and is arrested before being released. Zanu sends him to China for further military training.

1964 – Mnangagwa goes to Tanzania where he establishes the Crocodile gang with Felix Santana, Robert Garachani, Lloyd Gundu, Phebion Shonhiwa and John Chigaba.

1964 – The gang dashes to Rhodesia to attend the Zanu congress in Gwelo (now Gweru) and thereafter unleashes a reign of terror targeting white Rhodesians.

One is killed leading to Mnangagwa’s arrest. He escapes the hangman’s noose by lying about his age and is sentenced to life imprisonment which is further commuted to a 10-year sentence.

1974 – He is released from prison and deported to Zambia where his family stayed.

1977 – Mnangagwa is elected as special assistant to the president and member of the national executive for Zanu.

1980 to 1988 – Serves as minister of State Security.

1988 to 2000 – Appointed minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and leader of the House.

2000 – He is defeated by the MDC’s Blessing Chebundo in the Parliamentary elections but is appointed Speaker of Parliament.

2004 – Mnangagwa is demoted from Zanu PF secretary for administration position to secretary for legal affairs after being linked to a plot to topple President Robert Mugabe in what became known as the Tsholotsho Declaration.

2008 – Mnangagwa moves to Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe constituency which he wins. He is credited with saving Mugabe after he was defeated by MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai in the first round of presidential election.

Zanu PF unleashes terror in the run-up to the run-off which forced Tsvangirai to pull from the race days before voting citing massive violence against his supporters.

2009 – Mnangagwa is appointed Defence minister.

2014 – Appointed vice president after the ouster of Joice Mujuru.

2017 – Is fired from the job after being accused of disloyalty.