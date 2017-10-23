VP Mphoko meets white business community

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

VICE-PRESIDENT Phelekezela Mphoko once again met the white business community to re-establish links with the Government in a bid to aid in the resuscitation of Bulawayo industries.

The meeting which was held in the city was also an expression of interest by the Government that it wants to continue working with the white community of Bulawayo and surrounding areas to develop the economy.

The meetings have been going on since 2015.

In an interview after the meeting, VP Mphoko said there has been positive feedback from the white community and they were eager to fully participate in the turn around of the economy.

“Now we are meeting because I am the minister responsible for National Peace, Healing and Reconciliation (and) it is now a straightforward responsibility. We met to discuss the hand extended by the President of reconciliation with the white community, therefore I am making a follow-up on the issue,” he said.

VP Mphoko said white farmers have seen the opportunities that were presented to them and decided to make good of them, hence their return to also give feedback on the latest developments.

“They (white) farmers are saying a number of things. They saw the opportunities and they took them. As ministers we have to explain to them hence they are now coming forward. (Jim Ross) Goddard and (Peter) Cunningham gave testimonies of what they have seen, their challenges and achievements since a hand was extended to them. This is why there is an interest, the cake is for everybody,” said VP Mphoko.

He said the white community runs several factories in the city which are benefiting locals.

The business community lamented on the shortage of foreign currency which they use to procure raw materials and chemicals which are not locally available.

Mr Raymond Roth a businessman who attended the meeting said it was an important interaction which sets a platform to get the economy going for the benefit of everyone.

“As communities we need to work together for the betterment of the city and the country as a whole, the initiative set by the VP to call us together has been an exceptional example that Government wants to work together with the people. We are happy that our concerns are being heard by the right person, the Vice-President,” he said.

Farmer and businessman Mr Goddard also applauded the move taken by the VP.

“The meeting went well. It shows that VP Mphoko wants to help the people. We need to live in harmony despite where we come from, our language, religion or colour. We need to work for the betterment of the nation and alleviate poverty,” he said.

On the political scene VP Mphoko said there was nothing wrong with white people taking seats in political parties and being ministers too.

He said there were some Members of Parliament who are white and are doing their jobs well.

The forthcoming Presidential Youth Interface Rally which he said will be held in the city next month was open to the white community and the VP said they should attend in their numbers.

VP Mphoko was accompanied by the Principal Director in his office Dr Temba Ndlovu and Zanu-PF Central Committe member Cde Absalom Sikhosana.