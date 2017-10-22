Source: War vets disown provincial leader – Sunday News Oct 22, 2017

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

MATABELELAND South war veterans have disowned their provincial chairman, Cde Section Ncube after claiming that he had been imposed on them by Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association chairman Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa.

In an interview, disgruntled war veterans said during their recent elections Cde Eyer Moyo received the most votes but Cde Ncube was imposed on them after obtaining one vote to cause commotion among war veterans.

This comes after Cde Ncube issued a statement where he endorsed President Mugabe’s candidature in next year’s elections on behalf of war veterans in Matabeleland South Province.

The war veteran’s provincial secretary for information and publicity, Cde Sipho Masuku said they were in full support of President Mugabe’s candidature but Cde Ncube did not have the mandate to speak on their behalf.

“As far as we are concerned as Matabeleland South war veterans our chairman is Cde Eyer Moyo as he is the one that we voted for. Section was imposed on us and we don’t recognise him as our chairman. He is moving around misleading people.

“We don’t even recognise the statements that he makes on behalf of the provincial war veterans association as he doesn’t have the capacity to make them. If he was indeed the chairman he should have passed this statement that we saw in the media while within his province and not outside like he did,” said Cde Masuku.

He said the province has written several letters to the war veterans’ national office stating that they did not want Cde Ncube within the province and he is not supposed to hold meetings.

Cde Masuku accused Cde Ncube of being part of a group of war veterans angling to overthrow President Mugabe.

“The President’s enemies are realising that the elections are close by and they have put up strategies to cause disturbances such as imposing Section on us. I would like to urge all war veterans to remain focused and not allow these schemes to succeed.

“While many have become traitors we will continue to declare our unwavering support to President Mugabe, the First Lady and the First family. At the moment war veterans within the province are now divided as some are supporting Cde Moyo while others have been influenced by Section. Either way we won’t rest until order is restored,” he said.

Provincial war veterans’ provincial secretary for health, Cde Msongelwa Sibanda also emphasised that Cde Ncube did not exist to them while Gwanda war veterans district chairperson, Cde Christopher Dube said it was high time that Cde Ncube stepped down from the position that he acquired unscrupulously.

Cde Ncube together with other ZNLWA provincial chairpersons namely Bulawayo provincial chairperson, Cde Cephas Ncube and Cde Sonny Mguni early this week expressed their support for Zanu-PFs decision to hold an Extraordinary Congress in December and to give President Mugabe the ticket to represent the party in next year’s elections.