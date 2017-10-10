Source: ‘War Vets minister fails many’ – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya 10 October 2017

HARARE – Troops wounded in Zimbabwe’s 70s liberation war have received the

short end of the stick in follow-up welfare provided or organised by the

former War Veterans minister Tshinga Dube, opposition legislators have

complained in the National Assembly.

But Dube has refused to shoulder the blame for serious moral shortfalls

arising from the crude manner in which the issue of the welfare of war

veterans and their dependants has been handled to date.

MDC MP for Musikavanhu Prosper Mutseyami asked what the government was

doing to improve the welfare of liberation war fighters.

“Many times, you have pointed out that you are crafting a policy and that

you are working on it. It is almost time now; your term is coming to an

end, we have hardly seen anything but the war veterans out there are

suffering,” Mutseyami said.

“What is it that you are pushing so hard, just one thing, in the

Executive, to spruce the minds of the Executive to understand the level of

suffering that war veterans are going through out there, so that if you

speak on this forum today, they will appreciate that one of our ministers,

a war veteran, is doing this, which will last maybe in December. What is

it, just one?”

Dube said he was appointed the minister only three years ago.

“I have only been a minister for War Veterans for less than two years, but

I think the member appreciates that we have been through this war for 37

years.

“If you are blaming me for the two years, I accept the blame, but if you

are blaming me for the 37 years since the war ended, when these issues

should have been handled, then I think you are addressing them to the

wrong person,” Dube said.

Duibe said he will soon bring to Parliament a bill which will see the

appointment of a board to deal with war veterans welfare.

“It is a process which follows all the law-making processes. We went to

the Cabinet and from the Cabinet as we know, it has to come here.”

In 1997, government, under unrelenting pressure from marauding war veteran

led by the late Chenjerai “Hitler” Hunzvi, was forced to award gratuities

of Z$50 000 (then about $4 000) to each of the surviving 50 000 war

veterans as well as monthly pensions of Z$2 000 in addition to extending

education and health benefits to them and their family members.

The unbudgeted hefty payouts to the war veterans had grave consequences on

the economy, with the country’s currency losing 72 percent of its value in

a single day, on November 14, a day that is remembered in the country

economic history as the Black Friday.

The economy never recovered from this severe knock.

In 2013, the leaders of the war veterans insisted that their members were

still owed $18 000 each, arguing that the Z$50 000 they were paid was only

a down payment of the Z$500 000 government had agreed to pay them.

Analysts this week pointed out that the proposed additional payments would

further wreck the economy that is already tottering on the edge.