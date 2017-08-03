Source: Ward Youth Interface rallies for Masvingo | Herald (Local news)

George Maponga in CHIVI

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial secretary for finance Dr Killer Zivhu yesterday unveiled youth interface rallies that will be undertaken at ward level to give youth leaders in the province an opportunity to spread President Mugabe’s message at grassroots level.

Speaking at a meeting to announce the rallies at Chivi Growth Point yesterday, Dr Zivhu said he recognised that not all youths in the province were able to attend Presidential Youth Interface Rally held in Masvingo city recently.

The ward level meetings will enable youths in the province to operate in line with President Mugabe’s message.

Dr Zivhu, who is also the Chivi Rural District Council chairperson, donated over 200 cattle worth about $70 000 to feed delegates expected to converge for the ward meetings.

President Mugabe and zanu-pf National Youth Secretary Cde Kudzanayi Chipanga have already given the nod to the rallies.

The President has so far addressed five Presidential Youth Interface rallies in Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West provinces.

In attendance at the meeting in Chivi were zanu-pf youth chairpersons from the district, together with the ruling party’s provincial youth leader Cde Nobert Ndaarombe.

Dr Zivhu said it was important to spread President Mugabe’s message to the grassroots.

He said the Ward Youth Interface rallies will start in Chivi this week and then move on to Bikita, before expanding to cover other remaining districts across Masvingo.

“I am happy that when I conceived this idea (Ward Youth Interface rallies) and approached Cde (Kudzanayi) Chipanga, he was excited, but asked me to write a letter to the President stating what I wanted to do and I am pleased that I got a positive answer asking me to go ahead with this programme,’’ said Dr Zivhu.

“I sold some of my property and raised $70 000 that I am going to give to the zanu-pf youth chairmen across the province so that they buy over 200 cattle to feed delegates who will attend these interface rallies in every ward in Masvingo.”

Cde Hungwe would provide rice, mealie-meal, cooking oil and other basics to feed the youths during rallies.

“You cannot be a councillor if zanu-pf is not in power, you cannot be a Minister or Member of Parliament if President Mugabe is not in power, so let us also give something back to make sure Zanu-PF and President Mugabe are re-elected in next year’s harmonised elections,’’ said Dr Zivhu.

The Ward Youth Interface rallies will also be used as a platform to urge the party’s grassroots members and supporters to register as voters and vote for zanu-pf.

Dr Zivhu said there was no going back on the campaign by the Association of Rural District Councils of Zimbabwe, of which he is the president, to mobilise about 2,3 million votes for President Mugabe and zanu-pf in next year’s elections.

In his address, Cde Ndaarombe urged youths, as the vanguard of the revolution, to stick by and elect leaders with a close connection with the people, instead of those who only pitch up around election time.

He advised zanu-pf youths to avoid being baited by money, saying true party cadres were supposed to urge people to register to vote for President Mugabe and zanu-pf so that the party retained all the 26 House of Assembly seats in Masvingo Province.