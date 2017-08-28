HARARE – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has again criticised former president Nelson Mandela.The 93-year-old leader is not letting go of the matter of Mandela and land redistribution in South Africa.Speaking at a funeral in Harare, he said Mandela made too many concessions towards the white minority.”I asked one of the ANC ministers, how come whites have been left with so much power and he said it was because of your friend Mandela, he is the one who made mistakes,” Mugabe said.