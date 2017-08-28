Zimbabwean Presiden, Robert Mugabe is not letting go of the matter of former president Nelson Mandela and land redistribution in South Africa
Source: WATCH: Mugabe slams Mandela again –ENCA
Mugabe said Mandela insisted going alone to negotiate with the apartheid government.
“He said to everyone, ‘Go back and I will go alone.’ Yes, he might have been a lawyer but support was needed.”
Mugabe’s wife, Grace, appeared in public for the first time since the incident at a Johannesburg hotel where she was accused of beating up a young South African woman, Gabriella Engels.
Zimbabwe’s first lady toured the Harare Agricultural show and also attended the struggle heroes’ funeral.
She did not comment on the incident in Johannesburg or the South African government granting her diplomatic immunity.
The Zimbabwe government has also not commented.
