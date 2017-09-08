Watch Video: Mugabe admits he has failed

WATCH VIDEO: PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe concedes that his Zanu PF government had grossly mismanaged parastatals and turned them into “awful money spenders, awful burdens around our neck”.

