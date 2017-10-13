Source: We are watching you – DailyNews Live

13 October 2017

HARARE – Yesterday, a local weekly reported that the much-hyped

billion-dollar Zisco Steel (Zisco) deal was yet to be signed.

The man at the forefront of crafting and announcing the deal, Industry and

Commerce minister Mike Bimha, said “nothing solid has been signed to

date”, though, he thought there has been a “lot of progress”.

This is nearly two months after he unveiled the mega deal – to the

scepticism of many fed-up Zimbabweans – in which billionaire Chinese

investor Zhang Li is expected to pump in at least $1 billion to revive the

collapsed iron and steel manufacturer.

There is not much doubt about the investor’s capacity.

Zhang Li – co-founder and chairperson of R&F – appears capable to have the

capacity to finance an investment of such magnitude.

While it would seem too early to expect finalisation of a deal of such

proportion within the two months, there is good reason for long-suffering

Zimbabweans to be very much concerned and worried about its status and

progress.

When a jubilant Bimha unveiled the deal, it appeared almost like

everything was set.

And government has announced so many deals in similar fashion, but nothing

came out them.

They never materialised or probably, they are still in the making.

From the Chinese mega deals to Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote.

When Dangote set foot on Zimbabwean soil, it was like finally, Zimbabwe is

back on track.

He was beamed by State media on each and every news bulletin.

For days.

But now, government is deafeningly silent about the Dangote deals.

What happened?

That is the burning question which makes Zimbabweans wary of these

government deals.

While Zhang Li’s offer is seemingly attractive and comes at the right time

for investment-starved Zimbabwe, he is not the first to come to Zisco’s

rescue.

There have been many before him.

Countless times, government has introduced, with zeal, investors it

claimed were keen and serious on reviving the steel maker.

Following bids by 12 companies in 2009, including steel giant Arcelor

Mittal, an upbeat government announced that it was partnering Essar Africa

(Essar) in a $750 million deal, which was eventually finalised in 2011.

The Essar deal was so hyped.

Just like Li’s.

It was only for government to tell Zisco workers – who had patiently and

hopefully gone for months on end without salaries – years down the line

that the deal collapsed.

It was so disheartening.

And Zimbabweans do not want a repeat of that this time around. Not at all.

This is just a gentle reminder, Cde Minister.

We are watching you.

Closely.