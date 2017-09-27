Source: We have been saying it – DailyNews Live

Eric Chiriga 26 September 2017

HARARE – Last week, the Daily News published a comment urging President

Robert Mugabe’s administration to urgently act decisively and sincerely on

the worsening cash shortages and the deepening economic crisis.

The message was one of countless ones relayed by the newspaper in the

interest of the long-suffering masses.

Crucially, it sternly warned the authorities of a looming disaster – a

repeat of the terrible 2008 economic meltdown that caused untold suffering

– if the long-running cash crisis is not addressed.

We always knew, so did many, that the crisis will eventually reach a

boiling point.

Some time back, it was even said; “you can rig elections, but you cannot

rig the economy”.

That statement still rings a bell.

Interestingly, the Daily News’ latest warning seems to have been quite

spot-on, as proven by the dramatic events over the weekend.

Over the two days – Saturday and Sunday – things went haywire.

In that short space of time, prices of basic commodities shot up,

responding to the bond notes/United States dollar exchange rate which

suddenly surged on the parallel market.

Spooked Zimbabweans – haunted by the sad and apparently fresh memories of

2008 – also besieged service stations to stock up on fuel.

There was panic.

People also stormed shops to amass basic goods, fearing a repeat of the

dry painful days when supermarket shelves were empty.

Our last week’s comment had been prompted by Finance minister Patrick

Chinamasa’s rather casual response to legislators’ concerns over the

worsening cash shortages and consequent ripple effects – price hikes,

panic and illegal money dealers flocking the streets.

Saddened by the crippling cash shortages, legislators took the FinMin to

task over the deepening crisis in Parliament.

The concerned parliamentarians demanded an explanation from the Treasury

chief on what government’s plan was in curtailing the long running crisis.

Speaking in the National Assembly during a question and answer session,

worried Shamva South Zanu PF MP Joseph Mapiki questioned Chinamasa on

government’s policy concerning the issue of money changers.

Simply put, Mapiki wanted to know – just like all the other worried and

anxious hapless Zimbabweans – what authorities’ action plan was on the

infamous illegal foreign currency dealers who have resurfaced en masse on

our streets on the back of the escalating cash shortages.

But Chinamasa’s response was far from flattering.

He said: “I only heard about the issue in the past. The issue was being

handled by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe who punished them through

penalties.”

He added: “As government, we don’t have laws to arrest money changers but

we agreed in Cabinet that we should enact such a law. We are going to

investigate and as I said, I am going to issue a ministerial statement

concerning the issue.”

Seriously!

Does it really require an investigation to prove that illegal money

changers are back on the streets, in full force?

Chinamasa et al need to understand this; Zimbabweans learnt the hard way

and they are fully aware of what is happening. Beyond the rhetoric and

comforting messages, they know things are not well.

To them, the return of the illegal foreign currency dealers is a bad omen.

It’s a signal of bad times.

From experience, it’s a strong indicator of a tough and cruel economy,

with harsh effects on the ordinary people.

While government may try to calm the agitated masses, talk and no action

will not save the situation.

The cash crisis is just a tip of an iceberg when it comes to Zimbabwe’s

economic challenges.

It is a manifestation of bigger problems to come and addressing them needs

a broader and pragmatic approach.

Without belabouring the point, we are pleading with authorities to

sincerely address the cash crisis and the myriad problems bedevilling the

country.

Surely, Zimbabweans are not asking for too much. They simply want to lead

normal lives.

Most of them don’t want to be money changers, hustling on the streets

every day.

Neither do they want to be enquiring and chasing an ever-changing exchange

rate like they did in 2008.