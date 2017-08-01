Source: We notified ZSE: Van Hoog – DailyNews Live

Ndakaziva Majaka 1 August 2017

HARARE – British tycoon Nicholas Van Hoogstraten says his investment

vehicle – Messina Investments – notified the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE)

of its intention to buy out CFI Holdings minorities despite claims by the

regulator that due processes were not followed.

As the battle for control at the agro-industrial group escalates, Van

Hoogstraten yesterday told the businessdaily that the regulator had been

notified after rival Stalap Investments (Private) Limited (Stalap) – an

investment vehicle owned by Zimre Holdings (Zimre) where the Rudland

brothers -Hamish and Simon – are major shareholders – upped its

shareholding in CFI.

“Strictly speaking, Messina did not reach 35 percent. However, we combined

shareholding in related companies that own stake in CFI. These companies

are Willobheys Consolidated and ZimCor.

“Along with these companies, there are other minorities who pledged their

support to me taking stake to above 35 percent. When this happened,

authorities were notified,” he said in a telephone interview from his

London base.

His revelations come as the ZSE last week claimed it was unaware that

Messina qualified to make a mandatory offer to the company’s minorities

and acquire controlling stake in the agro-industrial counter.

In a statement, the bourse’s acting chief executive Martin Matanda said

despite an on-going battle to secure the remaining 17 percent of the total

issued shares in CFI between Messina and Stalap, ZSE was unaware that Van

Hoogstraten’s family trust had breached 35 percent shareholding in CFI.

“The investing public is advised that Zimbabwe Stock Exchange has not been

formally advised that Messina, and any other parties it is acting in

concert with, has passed the 35 percent threshold which compels them to

make an offer to the minorities in terms of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange

Listing Requirements,” Matanda said.

Yesterday he maintained that Messina had not followed due procedures.

“Messina may have the desire to buy out minorities but have not

communicated their intentions to Zimbabwe Stock Exchange through the

required channels for this purpose.

“Zimbabwe Stock Exchange has received an advice from Messina’s brokers

stating that Messina on its own has not surpassed the 35 percent

shareholding in CFI and no communication has been received from any other

party working in concert with Messina for the purpose of making an offer

to minority shareholders in CFI.

“Once the requisite thresholds have been received and the ZSE has been

notified, the ZSE reviews the submissions that are made by the applicant

to ensure that they comply with the Listings Requirements and that indeed,

the 35 percent threshold has been passed and all due processes have been

followed,” the ZSE chief said, adding Messina had not communicated its

intentions to pool resources with its holdings companies as well.

However, Van Hoogstraten said the regulator was conflicted in the manner

in which it was handling the matter.

“When we notified them about the combined holding, it was just weeks after

we had made a complaint about the manner in which the Langford transaction

was handled so the regulator sat on our offer.

“Now they have decided to take side and they are on National Social

Security Authority (Nssa) and Zimre’s side, whichever way you look at it

because they are now one company. However, this is unfair because Nssa is

supposed to be a custodian of public interest,” he said.

Earlier last week, Messina Investments dangled a 46 cents per share offer

to CFI’s minorities to counter Stalap’s initial 22 cents per share offer,

in a move that was aimed at luring shareholders to surrender their shares

to the businessman’s investment vehicle.

At the moment Van Hoogstraten’s investment vehicle holds interest of up to

42 percent stake in CFI, making it the largest shareholder while Stalap

holds a 41 percent stake in the agro-industrial concern.

But according to the acting ZSE boss, Van Hoogstraten’s offer to

minorities was unsanctioned.

“The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange views the notice by Messina as an

unsanctioned informal offer to minorities and therefore noncompliant with

the ZSE’s listing requirements,” he said.

Van Hoogstraten also questioned a land deal that was conducted between

Zimre and the Nssa.

“Stalap is a consortium between Zimre and the Nssa whose purpose is to

regain control of CFI so that the former plunder, mismanagement and

corruption that was endemic at CFI in the years prior to 2016 can be

abated.

“The fraudulent sale of the Langford Estates land is one example,” he

said, adding that Langford Estate was undervalued at $2,20 per square

metre when the true value was around $6 per square metre.

CFI sold the 834 hectares Langford Estate in 2015 to Fidelity Life

Assurance in a deal worth $18 million; to pay off its debt to local banks.

The battle sued after Stalap acquired an additional 12,93 percent of CFI’s

shares overtaking former major shareholder, Van Hoogstraten’s

London-headquartered family trust.

Takeover by the Rudlands followed disposal of 13,6 million CFI shares by

the Nssa as part of efforts to streamline operations at the State-owned

organisation.

However, to counter this, Van Hoogstraten pooled shares with holding

companies as well as friends who have stake in the company, effectively

overtaking Stalap to emerge as majority shareholder.