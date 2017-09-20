Source: We’ll win back Byo seats: Chipanga | The Herald September 20, 2017

Nduduzo Tshuma Bulawayo BUreau

ZANU-PF will not only romp to victory in the 2018 elections, but will win back seats from areas like Bulawayo where the party has performed badly in previous years, a senior official said yesterday.

The party’s National Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Kudzanai Chipanga, speaking ahead of the 9th Presidential Youth Interface Rally expected in Bulawayo later this month, said the party would translate the bumper crowds recorded at its rallies into votes.

President Mugabe has been touring provinces interacting with the youth, listening to their grievances and also proffering solutions.

He said the majority of the youths in the country had realised that their hopes are tied to Zanu-PF and would rally behind the revolutionary party.

“We are happy to note that more and more youths, including women, are coming to the Presidential Youth Interface Rallies to interact with the President as he attends to their grievances. Our wish is to translate all those numbers into votes for the party next year,” said Cde Chipanga.

“The majority of the youths in the country have realised that the only party that can carry their aspirations and deliver on their wishes is Zanu-PF through home-grown solutions and not the opposition parties that are controlled from outside the country,” he said.

“Solutions can only come from Zanu-PF and the youths will vote in their numbers to make sure that Zanu-PF romps to victory. We will then put the Government to task to deliver on the grievances of the youth because we are not only the majority, but the most affected by the economic situation created by illegal Western sanctions.”

Cde Chipanga said Zanu-PF was guaranteed of winning the 2018 elections and the critical step going forward was delivering on its promises to the people.

Meanwhile, Cde Chipanga said the Bulawayo provincial youth executive was engaged in a massive mobilisation exercise ahead of the interface rally.

“Bulawayo, like any other province that the President has visited, will record a bumper crowd and lately it has become difficult to predict the numbers because the figures have been increasing with each province as more people are showing interest in interacting with the President and hearing first hand what the Government is doing for them,” he said.

“The Bulawayo provincial youth executive is on the ground as we speak, mobilising people for the interface and everything is almost ready. We will be announcing a date soon after getting guidance from the President on when he will be available.” After Bulawayo, the President will interface with youths from Harare province to conclude his national tour.

The Zanu-PF Youth League in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development is planning to hold an 11th interface between President Mugabe and students from all the country’s tertiary institutions.