Grace Mugabe has long shown an obsessive interest in witches. She accused the then Vice-President Joice Mujuru of using witchcraft to try to kill the president. She certainly betrayed witch-like characteristics herself in the notorious Johannesburg incident a few weeks ago.

Source: Which is witch? – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 5th September 2017

https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/36588820250/sizes/l

https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/36814736862/sizes/m/

Less well known is Mugabe’s own obsession with witchcraft. Looking at his utterances over the years you will see he often mentions goblins and spells. Now the President has found it necessary to declare publicly that he is not a witch (see: http://www.zimvigil.co.uk/vigil-news/campaign-news/882-im-no-witch-says-robert-mugabe-after-ice-cream-poisoning-).

Mugabe was not referring to the usual speculation about a Faustian pact with the devil for eternal life. No, he had found it necessary to deny allegations that he poisoned Vice-President Mnangagwa who was mysteriously taken ill after eating at a Mugabe rally and was flown to Johannesburg for treatment. One report said the cause was ice cream produced by the Mugabe dairy.

Mugabe, in his protestations of innocence, went on to suggest that Mnangagwa, his ruthless enforcer for going on forty years, was ‘simply too weak’ – which could be taken to mean he was unfit for elevation to president. Mugabe went on to say: ‘Now the talk of witchcraft is the order of the day. Some are even saying the president is a witch. How many did I kill?’

Well, the Vigil recognises it’s very difficult to put a figure on this. Some say twenty thousand or more from Gukurahundi and an untold number from Murambatsvina. Others say the figure must be in hundreds of thousands given the poverty and starvation to which he has reduced the people of Zimbabwe.

A more surreal note was struck when the President went on to recommend that all sensible Zimbabweans should regularly see their doctors for a check-up – as he does himself, constantly flying off to Singapore. He doesn’t trust our own excellent local doctors, but we can. So everyone must make an appointment now for a medical check-up. Tell the doctors to send the bill to State House. Mugabe will pay them by witchcraft.

Other points

The historic decision by Kenya’s Supreme Court to order a rerun of last month’s election comes like a lightning bolt in Africa. The Vigil hopes that MDC representatives have been sent to Nairobi to learn how the Electoral Commission there manipulated the computer system falsifying the results. Unfortunately we in Zimbabwe are faced not only with a corrupt Electoral Commission but also a compromised Judiciary. (For an analysis by the UK Times, see ‘A triumph for African rule of law’.) No doubt President Mugabe will be very interested in now-acting President Kenyatta’s comments that ‘whites and other trash had paid the judges’. For the Times news report see: http://www.zimvigil.co.uk/vigil-news/campaign-news/883-rerun-of-kenyan-election)

Thanks for Fungayi Mabhunu for playing the witch role on a broomstick in our Mugabe mask. Thanks also to Patrick Doherty for his picture of Mugabe as a witch.

Beverley Mutandiro has started a women’s drop-in support group at Northolt Methodist Church, Church Road, Northolt UB 5 5AE. The first drop-in is on Thursday 7 th September, thereafter fortnightly. For more information contact Bev on 07412053415.

Thanks to those who came early to help set up: Benjamin Chigamba, Marco Chikaura, Stembile Chikoore, Quinton Dhlamini, Flemming Diza, Nomusa Dube, Babula Gwatiringa, Jane Katsonga, Fungayi Mabhunu, Junior Madzimure, Nancy Makurira, Sharon Moyo, Eletha Mpofu, Roseline Mukucha, Margaret Munenge, Charles Mupawose, Thabani Mutambasere, Beverley Mutandiro, Patience Muyeye, Faith Ndhlovu, Elizabeth Phakati, Rumbidzayi Sambana and Vincent Shoniwa. Thanks to Roseline, Patience, Sharon and Rumbidzayi for looking after the front table, to Babula, Junior, Nancy, Isaac and Nyarai Masvosva for handing out flyers and selling wristbands and to Charles, Faith, Flemming, Benjamin and Quinton for putting up the banners. Thanks also to Beverley who brought sandwiches and to Lucia Mudzimu who brought corn / peanut snacks.

For latest Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/. Please note: Vigil photos can only be downloaded from our Flickr website. The facebook page for our sister organisation Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) (https://www.facebook.com/ROHR-Zimbabwe-Restoration-of-Human-Rights-301811392835) has been hijacked by destructive elements from a group calling itself ZHRO. Please be advised that any postings on this page are not posted by ROHR.

FOR THE RECORD: 48 signed the register.

EVENTS AND NOTICES: