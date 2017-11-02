Who looted Marange diamonds?

by Eddie Cross

This report by Global Witness is the first comprehensive analysis of just what has been going on in Marange since it was taken over from private investors in 2006. The report ignores this aspect which involved De Beers Mining company whose Geologists were responsible for first identifying the resources at Marange in 2000. They spent 6 years on site and eventually abandoned the find in 2006.

