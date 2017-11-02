Source: Who: said bromance was dead? | The Zimbabwean

Last week social media went up a storm, when Mugabe was appointed a goodwill ambassador. I am sure we have all heard of these shortest celebrity marriages done on a whim. This new bromance between Mugabe and Dr Tedros takes the biscuit. After 37 hours they had already called it quits.

The whole situation reeks to high heaven. I think there is more to this than meets the eye. Dr Tedros needs to put in his resignation and step down from that high chair of his. Who in their right mind would appoint someone who does not even trust his own country’s health system? It is known that Mugabe goes to Singapore for his treatments even for something small, such a disgrace. Maybe he should be appointed WHO Ambassador to Asia for promoting healthcare and medical tourism to that region.

It makes one wonder how much Mugabe gave Dr Tedros to make that appointment? Is this where the $15billion went? The smell of corruption is very strong and the abuse of his power is obvious. Less well known though is that, Dr Tedros shared responsibility for human rights violations by Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) regime in Ethiopia. (https://ethiopiaobservatory.com/2017/05/10/why-i-am-opposed-to-dr-tedros-adhanom-becoming-the-ninth-director-general-of-who/). All rotten eggs in one basket. It is the same as appointing Harvey Weinstein to be the Ambassador to Women, what a sick joke.

Appointments like this stain NGOs of all types and make it harder to provide and serve those in need. Mugabe does not have an ounce of goodwill in him. “I am listening. I hear your concerns. Rethinking the approach in light of WHO values. I will issue a statement as soon as possible” Dr Tedros reply after he succumbed to pressure. In what world or universe does this man live in? If he has to “rethink” such a thing, he should not be in a position where thinking matters. He got caught out with his pants down and he should be investigated. Time is up for these two dictators to step down. I bet they thought with all that power they have they could get away with it, such a disgraceful pair.

And to make matters worse, some of Mugabe’s minions are saying he was never appointed. Seriously, Mazidofo evanhu! At least the appointment has shed even more light to the dire situation in Zimbabwe. Hopefully this will put an end to Mugabe’s regime and Zanu Pf. As they say, every song has a beginning and every song has an ending. In the end due to pressure Dr Tedros rescinded the decision. I wonder if he has to pay that bribe money back after plucking that feather out of Mugabe’s cap.

Post published in: Featured