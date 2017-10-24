Source: Will ZANU PF infighting finally end cult politics and hero-worshipping in Zimbabwe? | The Zimbabwean

If there is one single most tragic characteristic of Zimbabwean – and even African – politics that has played a leading role in the festering of dictatorships and corruption, it has been the pre-medieval practice of ‘cult politics’ and hero-worshipping.

Although, much to the pride of African dignity, there have been a few bright examples of what leadership and governance is all about, such as in Botswana and Namibia, the vast majority of states have been nothing but an embarrassment to the image of politics on the continent.

In fact, this may possibly be a typically African people’s flaw, as it transcends the political field, into such areas as religion, as witnessed by the manner in which, predominantly, African Christians are more prone to worship their pastors and other so-called ‘men and women of God’ – a trend very rare in other parts of the world.

Unfortunately, in Zimbabwean partisan politics, this psychopathic trait is not confined to ZANU PF, but is rife in all the major parties.

That is why I always tell those around me that the main reason for my lack of enthusiasm in joining any political party is that I can never demean myself to hero-worshipping or praise-singing any human being.

Neither, would I want anyone to regard me as infallible, and feel indebted to me.

Without delving much into the origins of such a hero-worshipping culture within the African context, I would cautiously assume that this unfortunate stain on our characteristics originated from our unreasonable fear of our elders – which was usually shrouded in dubious ancestral worship overtones.

Therefore, our culture was mostly based on fear, and not respect, for our elders and those in authority, as we superstitiously believed that they possessed some supernatural anointing – as a result, any failure to exhibit veneration would result in some misfortune, and even death.

This, clearly, is why even today in Zimbabwe, we still find the ruling ZANU PF party’s sycophants battling over each other to portray its president Robert Mugabe as some sort of mystically anointed super-individual who should be feared and worshipped – or else grave danger would befall any ‘dissenters’.

Which is one reason, I believe, ZANU PF hooligans are always more than ready and prepared to kill for their leader, as I am more than convinced that – just as Takfiri Muslim terrorists – they are showing reverence to their ‘god’ by annihilating any ‘heretics’ and ‘heathens’.

The post Will ZANU PF infighting finally end cult politics and hero-worshipping in Zimbabwe? appeared first on The Zimbabwean.