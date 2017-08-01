Source: Zacc meets to weigh Moyo graft rap – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 1 August 2017

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is today expected

to meet to deliberate on the fate of fraud-accused Higher and Tertiary

Education minister Jonathan Moyo, following claims by First Lady Grace

Mugabe that the minister had no case to answer.

Moyo has been under the cosh over the past few months following claims

that he siphoned over $400 000 from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development

(Zimdef).

Zacc officials have alleged that Moyo and officials in his ministry used

money meant for manpower development to fund personal interests and must

face corruption charges.

Chairman of the Zacc investigations committee Goodson Nguni alleged that

Moyo, in concert with officials from his ministry, diverted $430 000 from

the fund to finance personal activities.

Moyo has said on his Twitter account that the money was used to fund the

“Million-man march”, a massive parade of thousands of party youths in

support of President Robert Mugabe and festivities to celebrate the

nonagenarian’s birthday.

Moyo has approached the Constitutional Court (Con-Court) challenging the

Zacc’s arresting powers.

Moyo filed the application against Zacc after he was briefly detained by

the anti-graft body.

He argued Zacc does not have the power to arrest and detain suspects in

terms of the new Constitution.

His prosecution was put on ice last year.

While the case is still pending before the courts where the Con-Court has

reserved ruling in the application, the powerful first lady declared on

Saturday that the minister is innocent.

Addressing a youth interface rally in Chinhoyi, Grace said allegations

against Moyo were based on lies.

Her statement has left Zacc in a Catch-22 situation, contemplating whether

to pursue the case through the legal process or drop it.

“The commission is going to meet tomorrow (today), but as for now, no

resolution has been agreed on pertaining to the issue,” Zacc spokesperson

Phyllis Chikundura told the Daily News yesterday.

Grace said the rally: “You manufactured corruption charges against

Jonathan. It’s too much, we have been quiet for a long time. This must be

stopped.”

The fraud and corruption charges filed against Moyo, a senior figure in

the G40 faction of Zanu PF, have been accompanied by a scurrilous smear

campaign against the minister in the State-run Herald newspaper, including

repeated requests for his immediate arrest.

A sitting minister has been hauled over coals in public by State media

supposedly loyal to a different faction – Vice President Emmerson

Mnangagwa’s Lacoste faction – within the party.

The case against Moyo took a dramatic turn after he claimed his party foes

were scheming against him in the Zanu PF succession matrix, where two

party factions are seeking to succeed 93-year-old Mugabe.

This also comes after Moyo released a hard-hitting statement in November

last year, in which he claimed that besides being an “independent body”,

Zacc was being used to act in a partisan manner and to further the

interests of a certain political group.

Moyo claimed Mnangagwa was the man behind his troubles.