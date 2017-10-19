Source: Zahara opens up on broken engagement | Newsday (Entertainment)

JOHANNESBURG — Songstress Zahara believes she may have confused admiration for love when it comes to her ex-fiancé Amaza Ntshanga‚ explaining that in retrospect as much as she loved him‚ she isn’t sure she was ever “in love.”

Zahara said that she was always a big fan of Amaza‚ who is a radio personality at Umhlobo Wenene FM‚ and may have misinterpreted her love for him as the romantic kind.

“He’s a good man and a nice guy. I learnt a lot from him‚ from our love and everything. I think maybe the fact that I was fond of him as radio personality contributed. [To me thinking I was in love with him] Growing up I loved him and I think that I was more of a fan. Maybe he also loved Zahara [the persona]‚” she said.

She said she and Amaza had no problem going months without seeing each other and that’s when she realised she wasn’t in love.

“Because we didn’t mind seeing each other after two months and stuff. But I admire him because he never did anything [wrong]. So we eventually realised that we were not in love. It was not working.”

The Loliwe hitmaker said she had to come clean after her engagement ended for her fans sake. She said most of her fans are old grannies or younger girls and she didn’t want them to think that she was cheating on Amaza when they had broken up.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year‚ Zahara confirmed she and Amaza split in November last year after they realised they both wanted different things.

“I don’t want to talk about the break-up because it was an emotional time for me. I just needed a real man and he wasn’t the right one for me. He is the best at what he does and I don’t want his private life to impact on his career. He simply couldn’t love me the way I wanted because he was not right for me‚” Zahara said at the time.—Sowetan

