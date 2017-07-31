Source: Zanu PF bigwigs face exit – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 31 July 2017

HARARE – Zanu PF youths have thrown the gauntlet to the ruling party

bigwigs saying everyone but President Robert Mugabe will be challenged in

the primary elections ahead of next year’s elections.

With Mugabe the only one who has been endorsed as Zanu PF candidate for

the 2018 elections – his deputies Phelekezela Mphoko and Emmerson

Mnangagwa – will not be spared as the confident secretary for the youth

league Kudzanai Chipanga was now making it a habit to publicly undress the

ruling party top brass.

While addressing thousands of party supporters at a youth-organised

interface rally in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West Province on Saturday,

Chipanga, who has since caused a lot of unease in Cabinet after he

demanded an end of year appraisal of all ministers during a previous

rally, indicated that the youths were now ready to takeover.

“Gushungo (Mugabe’s totem), youths are calm at the moment, because we are

not having any elections this year.

“They are only speaking about one person, RG Mugabe. But once we get into

next year and the political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere announces the

start of election campaigns, we want to stand as candidates as Members of

Parliaments and for councils.

“The youths are firmly behind you, and are declaring that the only person

who is safe from being challenged and will have a soft-landing is none

other than RG Mugabe. All the other MPs, who do not work well with others,

who do not listen to first Lady Grace Mugabe, we are surely going to

challenge them,” Chipanga said.

The ruling party is currently embroiled in serious factional fights that

are threatening to further split the party ahead of the 2018 crucial

elections.

The discord in the ruling party is seen by many as epitomising the bigger

political fight pitting a group of Young Turks known as the Generation 40

(G40) and Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s factions which are seen as

the leading contenders to succeed Mugabe.

The G40, allegedly comprises Higher and Tertiary Education minister

Jonathan Moyo, Youth minister Patrick Zhuwao, Local Government minister

Saviour Kasukuwere, Chipanga and is believed to have the backing of the

First Family.

These two camps have been fighting tooth and nail to outwit one another in

the battle to succeed Mugabe, 93.

And on Saturday, Mugabe indicated that he now trusts the youths more than

any of his lieutenants as he admonished those who had sanctioned the

termination of contracts of youth officers.

Speaking at the rally, Mugabe who was obviously charmed by the huge

numbers that teemed to the event on a wintry day and heaped praises on the

secretary for the youth league, Chipanga, said his Cabinet never okayed

the termination of the youths’ contracts.

“You are doing this good work and I hear that some youths who were working

for government have been fired but we never heard about that. Our economy

is recovering, is that the time we should be dismissing our youths? How

can they say we have no money now…please reinstate those youths, we

never agreed on that. The issue of firing those youths was never agreed.

Where is the ministry of Finance and Labour, please stop it,” said Mugabe.

Over the past few months, the Team Lacoste camp seemed to have gained

traction, with Mnangagwa being seen as the obvious heir apparent.

However, events over the past week drastically changed, with the G40

seemingly back on the pedal.

Amid these factional fights, Mugabe has been leaning more to the youths

and the women’s league for support, after war veterans, seen to be backing

Mnangagwa’s cause, dumped him.

It is against this background that Chipanga’s declaration will likely

garner support from Mugabe, who currently has a soft spot for the youths,

in his bid to lure them for support in next year’s watershed elections,

which will likely be his last.

The bickering on who is going to succeed the 93-year-old leader has opened

the door for several speculations and Defence minister Sydney Sekeremayi’s

name has also been cast into the net.

And now the inclusion of Mugabe’s wife Grace into the succession equation

has further added spice to the debate.

Mugabe has remained mum on who is likely to succeed him, but has in the

past pulled a few unpredictable moves, that have kept people guessing with

the latest being his wife’s calls for him to name a successor.