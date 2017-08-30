Source: Zanu PF dirty, says MP Blackman – NewsDay Zimbabwe August 30, 2017

KWEKWE Central legislator Masango “Blackman” Matambanadzo has labelled his fellow Zanu PF officials a “dirty lot”, whom he would rather not mingle with.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Speaking to his supporters yesterday as he mobilised them to attend President Robert Mugabe’s youth interface rally in Gweru on Friday, Matambanadzo said he avoids visiting the ruling party’s Kwekwe district offices because it was run by “dirty” politicians.

“I don’t go to that office because it is dirty. It is run by dirty people, so I won’t go there because I risk being dirty also,” he said.

Matambanadzo told the supporters that since his election as MP in 2013, he had been operating like an independent lawmaker because he was not being supported by party structures in Kwekwe.

“I have been working like a mafia (sic) because all my initiatives or plans were being blocked by the very people who are in that office. I, therefore, had to go it alone,” he said.

The legsialtor also claimed to be the brains behind a $1 billion deal to re-open Ziscosteel and 17 other companies in the city although he refused to name them.

“I re-opened 17 companies here. I am going to re-open Ziscosteel and Lancashire Steel anytime soon. It’s me your MP doing these things,” Matambanadzo said.

Zanu PF Midlands provincial spokesperson and Kwekwe district head Cornelius Mupereri said he could not respond to statements by Matambanadzo without getting the context.

“I can’t respond without full information. I was not at the meeting and don’t know the context in which those things were said,” he said.

Matambanadzo alleges that his woes started when he fell out of favour with Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inner circle. A self-confessed Grade Two dropout, Matambanadzo has survived numerous attempts to sack him from Zanu PF for alleged indiscipline and running parallel structures.