Norman Muchemwa

Zanu-PF has embarked on the final stage of its voter education drive on new Zimbabwe Electoral Commission requirements for prospective voters in future polls.

Source: Zanu-PF expands voter education | The Sunday Mail October 8, 2017

The Sunday Mail has established that the ruling party is now conscientising members in lower organs – district, branch and cells – after a successful trainer of trainers programmes at national and provincial levels last month.

According to the ZEC Biometric Voter Registration system, prospective voters should register afresh to be eligible to vote at designated polling stations.

Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere said voter education was a key component of the party’s strategy for the 2018 harmonised elections.

“We are facing no challenges on the voter education and registration campaigns as we have deployed teams that are eager to go, and everything is going on very well without any challenges.

“The leadership of the party has engaged the lower structures in a massive voter registration drive meant to guarantee a crushing victory for the party in the forthcoming harmonised elections,” he said.

Cde Kasukuwere continued: “The Commissariat Department has developed a winning strategy for the 2018 elections and with the manpower we have on the ground, the five million voter target is achievable. The exercise will include awareness campaigns on the party and help our people to access national identification documents.”

He said to measure progress on voter education and mobilisation, the party had teams to conduct weekly monitoring and evaluation.

Cde Kasukuwere said provinces had set membership targets and were working on ensuring the figures are realised.

Mashonaland Central Province has set a target of 503 000 from 327 455 votes achieved in 2013 while Bulawayo seeks to increase the number of voters from 31 773 in 2013 to 140 000.

In the last general elections, Harare managed 172 000 votes and has promised to mobilise 320 000 voters.

Mashonaland East’s target is 487 500 votes up from 320 719, and Manicaland is eyeing 510 000 from 285 000. Mashonaland West aims for 436 250 from 277 312, while Masvingo is targeting 532 000 from 285 806.

Matabeleland North seeks 237 500 from 81 207; Matabeleland South 203 00 from 81 180; while Midlands is on a drive to garner 703 000 votes from 240 000 attained in 2013.

Zanu-PF has endorsed President Mugabe as its Presidential candidate for 2018.