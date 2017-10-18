Source: ‘Zanu PF has unleashed terror’ – DailyNews Live
Blessings Mashaya 18 October 2017
HARARE – Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party (NPP) has claimed that
Zanu PF has launched a terror campaign in the volatile Mashonaland Central
province, threatening villagers against supporting the former vice
president in next year’s elections.
NPP Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson Godfrey Chimombe told the
Daily News yesterday Zanu PF has set up a “terror base” at Chaminuka
Training Centre in Mt Darwin.
“Our people are being intimidated. One of our supporters Rodie Kadondo was
severely beaten by Zanu PF thugs.
“Zanu PF is enrolling youths at Chaminuka Training Centre saying they want
to train them farming but actually these people are being used as Zanu PF
terror machinery. We have reported our case at Mt Darwin Police Station
because our supporters are now living in danger.
“I want to warn Zanu PF that we now dominate the province, whether they
like it or not, we are going to form the next government,” Chimombe said.
Mashonaland police spokesperson Petros Masikati said: “The cases have not
yet reached our office.”
NPP spokesperson Jeffryson Chitando said Zanu PF has lost respect of rural
people.
“Zanu PF has seen its support base crumbling like a deck of cards in Mash
Central. Mugabe regarded Mashonaland Central a one-party province but has
lost ground. We will not be intimidated by the last kicks of a dying
horse. NPP is a peaceful, legal party but would like to warn Zanu PF that
violence won’t pay as many would never vote for a violent party.
Efforts to get comment from Zanu PF chairperson for Mashonaland Central
Dickson Mafios were fruitless as his mobile phone was not reachable.
In 2008, Mashonaland Central was one of the provinces which witnessed
horrific violence which left more than 200 MDC supporters dead when Zanu
PF went on a retribution exercise to punish supporters suspected to have
backed opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and the MDC who beat Mugabe and
Zanu PF hands down in that year’s historic, albeit hotly-disputed polls.
However, the results of the elections were withheld for six long weeks by
stunned authorities, amid widespread allegations of ballot tampering and
fraud which were later revealed by former Zanu PF bigwigs who are now in
opposition ranks.
In the ensuing sham presidential run-off, which authorities claimed was
needed to determine the winner, Zanu PF apparatchiks engaged in a
murderous orgy of violence in which hundreds of Tsvangirai’s supporters
were killed in cold blood, forcing the former prime minister in the
inclusive government to withdraw from the discredited race altogether.
