Source: ‘Zanu PF has unleashed terror’ – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya 18 October 2017

HARARE – Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party (NPP) has claimed that

Zanu PF has launched a terror campaign in the volatile Mashonaland Central

province, threatening villagers against supporting the former vice

president in next year’s elections.

NPP Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson Godfrey Chimombe told the

Daily News yesterday Zanu PF has set up a “terror base” at Chaminuka

Training Centre in Mt Darwin.

“Our people are being intimidated. One of our supporters Rodie Kadondo was

severely beaten by Zanu PF thugs.

“Zanu PF is enrolling youths at Chaminuka Training Centre saying they want

to train them farming but actually these people are being used as Zanu PF

terror machinery. We have reported our case at Mt Darwin Police Station

because our supporters are now living in danger.

“I want to warn Zanu PF that we now dominate the province, whether they

like it or not, we are going to form the next government,” Chimombe said.

Mashonaland police spokesperson Petros Masikati said: “The cases have not

yet reached our office.”

NPP spokesperson Jeffryson Chitando said Zanu PF has lost respect of rural

people.

“Zanu PF has seen its support base crumbling like a deck of cards in Mash

Central. Mugabe regarded Mashonaland Central a one-party province but has

lost ground. We will not be intimidated by the last kicks of a dying

horse. NPP is a peaceful, legal party but would like to warn Zanu PF that

violence won’t pay as many would never vote for a violent party.

Efforts to get comment from Zanu PF chairperson for Mashonaland Central

Dickson Mafios were fruitless as his mobile phone was not reachable.

In 2008, Mashonaland Central was one of the provinces which witnessed

horrific violence which left more than 200 MDC supporters dead when Zanu

PF went on a retribution exercise to punish supporters suspected to have

backed opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and the MDC who beat Mugabe and

Zanu PF hands down in that year’s historic, albeit hotly-disputed polls.

However, the results of the elections were withheld for six long weeks by

stunned authorities, amid widespread allegations of ballot tampering and

fraud which were later revealed by former Zanu PF bigwigs who are now in

opposition ranks.

In the ensuing sham presidential run-off, which authorities claimed was

needed to determine the winner, Zanu PF apparatchiks engaged in a

murderous orgy of violence in which hundreds of Tsvangirai’s supporters

were killed in cold blood, forcing the former prime minister in the

inclusive government to withdraw from the discredited race altogether.