Source: Zanu PF headed for split – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira and Andrew Kunambura 3 October 2017

HARARE – Zanu PF could be headed for a devastating split ahead of the

tricky 2018 synchronised elections, laden with tribal rumblings among

party faithfuls belonging to minority Shona tribes, the Daily News can

report.

Indicative of the noxious fallout between hitherto comrades-in-arms in

Zanu PF was Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s uncharacteristic weekend

speech, daring his nemesis in the ruling party.

The 75-year-old vice president stepped out of character on Saturday to hit

out at his critics in the deeply-divided party, in sweeping remarks that

did not appear to spare President Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace.

The first couple has made it abundantly clear that they want a

root-and-branch shake-up of Masvingo province to uproot dissenting voices

campaigning for a change of guard at State House in favour of Mnangagwa.

Masvingo – along with the Midlands province – are bedrocks of support for

the Team Lacoste faction, which is rallying behind a Mnangagwa presidency.

Addressing party supporters in Gutu on Saturday, Mnangagwa clearly broke

ranks with the powers-that-be in Zanu PF by coming out of his shell, and

leaping to the defence of his allies who have been sanctioned for trying

to create two centres of power in the ruling party.

In his address at the late Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Shuvai

Mahofa’s memorial service, the embattled vice president urged his

supporters in Masvingo to stand by one of their own and never be swayed by

their foes.

“People of Masvingo should not be intimidated. You should continue doing

what we have been doing because there is nothing wrong with supporting one

of your own. The province deserves respect,” said Mnangagwa, while

speaking in a veiled tone.

“Let me tell you a little story but one which is big to those that can

discern. It is the province of Masvingo which asked the party leadership

to declare Mai Mahofa a national hero. It is only those you work closely

with who can bear witnesses for you, not those from other provinces, so

stay with your people so that tomorrow, they will bear witnesses for you,”

he added.

This is the first time that Mnangagwa has made such an open declaration of

war against the rival Generation 40 (G40) faction ever since his name

started featuring in succession debates more than two decades ago.

Masvingo, just like his own home province, Midlands, is dominated by the

Karanga ethnic groups which Mnangagwa identifies with.

Both provinces are rallying behind Mnangagwa to succeed Mugabe, although

there are pockets of resistance from G40 proponents in the two regions.

Having been described as a calculative character who keeps cards to his

chest, Mnangagwa’s weekend statements have placed the ball squarely in

Mugabe’s court and many are waiting how he will react to his deputy’s

daring pronouncements.

Analysts were almost unanimous yesterday that with none of the factions

fighting to succeed Mugabe willing to make concessions, Zanu PF could be

headed towards a calamitous split.

Before his death in October last year, one of the country’s iconic

revolutionaries, Cephas Msipa, predicted a possible breakaway by

disgruntled Zanu PF members unless Mugabe decisively deals with the

factionalism.

Msipa, who was a key player in the Unity Accord negotiations between Zanu

PF and PF Zapu in 1987, said factionalism linked to succession was

rendering the party dysfunctional.

Political scientist Ibbo Mandaza believes there is no turning back now in

the war.

“The fallout is now complete,” declared Mandaza.

“It might be that he (Mnangagwa) has dismissed himself. Mnangagwa could

not take more of the salvos targeting him. The attacks aimed at him in

Bindura (at a Zanu PF rally last month) were too much and then recently he

was described as a traitor after the order of Judas Iscariot. He probably

feels that enough is enough. He has been under pressure from his

supporters who have been demanding that he stands up and be counted and

now he has gone for broke. It could be the beginning of a real split. This

signals a clean break,” said Mandaza.

Mandaza said while Mnangagwa cannot be blamed for his stance, it was

unfortunate that he has decided to go ethnic.

“One cannot blame him for that (speaking out). What is unfortunate is that

he has decided to take an ethnic stand. It cannot be doubted that Mugabe

has always promoted the interests of his Zezuru ethnicity, but you cannot

answer ethnicity with ethnicity. He needed to have taken a completely

national approach. If you say Masvingo is sovereign, then you are

answering perceived tribalism with assertive tribalism,” Mandaza said.

Political analyst Maxwell Saungweme said Mnangagwa could have realised

that by keeping quiet he might go down in the same way his predecessor

Joice Mujuru did.

The former vice president was dismissed from Zanu PF in December 2014

after an unrelenting onslaught triggered by the first lady in September of

the same year.

Mujuru had tried to hold her peace against the verbal tirade and when she

started to return fire with fire, it just made the situation untenable for

her.

Her downfall also cost the political careers of several of her acolytes,

through outright dismissals and suspensions for varying periods.

“That he (Mnangagwa) is now speaking out show cheekiness and the valour

that’s required to stand up to Mugabe and his wife. This is a new

beginning to an interminable, drama-filled succession tussle in Zanu PF. I

think it’s time that the real Mnangagwa rise up and speak out, and he is

doing just that,” said Saungweme.

“He has to continue, otherwise he loses his supporters from war veterans

and (other allies) who have been systematically been purged by G40

machinations. His speaking out will perturb Mugabe, but it’s necessary for

both implosion of Zanu PF and progress for the country. If we had a solid

opposition, they would capitalise on this to wrestle power from Zanu PF,”

he added.

Political analyst Rashweat Mukundu said Mnangagwa will obviously not be a

pushover owing to his support base in the civil service.

“Unlike Mujuru who was an easy push over, ED (Mnangagwa) has deeper roots

in the State machinery that is civil service and security and will not be

an easy pushover. What will settle matters is a decisive move by Mugabe to

dismiss ED and right now I doubt. Bid his time . . . raise the cost of

dismissal for Mugabe hence talk of another bhora musango,” Mukundu said.

The Daily News reported recently that Mugabe already has a lot of homework

to do ahead of next year’s decisive polls after it emerged that allies of

Mnangagwa have hatched an improved version of the 2008 Bhora Musango

strategy to shipwreck his re-election bid.

This came after relations in the ruling party had become strained

following the suspected poisoning of Mnangagwa in August by his alleged

rivals who are desperate to destroy his prospects of succeeding Mugabe

(93).

Since the alleged poisoning of Mnangagwa, Mugabe and his wife, Grace, have

accused the Midlands and Masvingo provinces of fanning tribalism and

spreading hate through false claims of witchcraft.

The first family was said to have been hurt by allegations that Mnangagwa

ate ice cream from their dairy firm, which was laced with poison.

But the 75-year-old has issued a statement denying that he ate ice cream

at the Gwanda interface rally where the alleged poison incident is said to

have happened.

Fresh attempts to depose the leadership of the Zimbabwe National

Liberation War Veterans Association – the central piece Mnangagwa’s

jig-saw puzzle – have inflamed the discord.

In 2008, in a rebellion which is said to have been led by officials loyal

to Mujuru and her late husband Solomon – and which came to be known as

Bhora Musango – MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai beat Mugabe and Zanu PF hands

down in that year’s historic, albeit hotly-disputed polls.

In that election, Mujuru’s supporters voted for their Members of

Parliament but sabotaged the Zanu PF leader.

However, the results of the elections were withheld for six long weeks by

stunned authorities, amid widespread allegations of ballot tampering and

fraud, which were later revealed by former Zanu PF bigwigs.

In the ensuing sham presidential run-off, which authorities claimed was

needed to determine the winner, Zanu PF apparatchiks engaged in a

murderous orgy of violence in which hundreds of Tsvangirai’s supporters

were killed in cold blood, forcing the former prime minister in the

inclusive government to withdraw from the discredited race altogether.

Mugabe went on to stand in a widely-condemned one-man race in which he

declared himself the winner.

However, the Southern African Development Community and the rest of the

international community would have none of it, forcing Mugabe to share

power with Tsvangirai for five years to prevent the country from imploding

completely.

Mukundu said what is happening in the ruling party was a sign that the

Zanu PF factional fights will only be over until one of the factions is

totally vanquished.

“As things stand, Lacoste is fighting back and until Mugabe dismisses ED

from the party, then we must expect a continued push back by Lacoste,” he

said.

Political analyst Vivid Gwede warned that if he tries to be defiant,

Mnangagwa would run the succession race with a big limp since Mugabe holds

the advantage of being the appointing authority both in government and in

Zanu PF.

“So while he is attacked directly by the first family, he can only box

their shadow by attacking G40. His allies, including in the army, are

appointees and any extra-legal challenge to Mugabe’s power can be

suicidal,” Gwede.

“But Mugabe is equally hamstrung for now because he cannot anything

drastic that completely side-lines Mnangagwa and his allies before the

elections otherwise the sabotage campaign Bhora Mudziva can become full

swing. Yet, if Mnangagwa and his allies allow themselves to be shepherded

into the post-election season, they will be most likely dead men walking

politically and since it has started ticking, Mnangagwa and his allies

most likely know of this time bomb,” he said.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said Mnangagwa has no other choice but to

fight to avoid being drowned by the G40 faction.

“He will survive and be triumphant if he has the security sector with him,

but that sector is not homogenous. This is a turning point because ED has

never talked back publicly; it’s a realisation that his fate is sealed if

he doesn’t stand up for himself and his supporters. It’s not a closed case

yet, but it is now a long throw for him unless he turns up the heat with

action.”

University of Zimbabwe political science professor Eldred Masunungure said

Mnangagwa’s bravery was probably informed by the fact that Mugabe was

unlikely to sanction wholesale purging of top leadership as it would

compromise its chances of winning next year’s general elections.

“The reality is that Zanu PF is faction ridden from top to bottom and this

time the situation is more complex than it was in 2014 when Mujuru was

expelled,” Masunungure explained.

“I do not see Mugabe punishing Mnangagwa severely at this time. He will

have to be extremely judicious in dealing with him given that we are going

into elections in seven to ten months. You don’t want to rock the boat at

this critical stage and Mnangagwa is alive to this fact, remember he has

been Mugabe’s election agent in the last two controversial general

elections,” he said.