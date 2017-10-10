Source: Zanu PF infighting risks unrest, instability – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 10 October 2017

HARARE – The infighting at the top of President Robert Mugabe’s ruling

Zanu PF party is spreading to elements of the bureaucracy and security

establishment, and the harsh words being exchanged and the absence of

democratic politics risk provoking a backlash that could bring great

political instability and incidents of sporadic unrest, a respected

think-tank has said.

With the two vice presidents at each other’s throats while First Lady

Grace Mugabe picked up where she left off in disposing of former Vice

President Joice Mujuru and now targeting Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa

in a succession free-for-all, the clashes have brought what NKC African

Economics describes as a new, dangerous threat.

While the weak and sycophantic Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko joined

the attack on his colleague in the hope of gaining some small favour from

Mugabe and his “Lady Macbeth wife”, who has now declared war on Mnangagwa,

the open infighting was spreading down the ranks of the military and the

security establishment, polluting the political environment and posing a

significant stability threat, NKC analyst Gary van Staden warned

yesterday.

Mugabe has done little to stop the shredding of his party’s top

leadership. In fact, he added some fuel to the fire himself in what has

become a standard Mugabe tactic when succession talks erupt – confuse,

divide and keep on ruling.

“It is going to become increasingly difficult to sort the political

signals from the succession noise in the coming months as Zanu PF

continues on its fractious path: pitting the top leadership of the party

against each other in a succession race that will ultimately be decided by

one man – Mugabe,” Van Staden said.

“His choices will be dictated by other issues, including the reaction of

the military and security establishment to his plan, which ties his hands

perhaps more than the succession rivals appreciate.

“Meanwhile, well-placed sources in Harare are concerned that the

infighting at the top of the party could spread to elements of the

bureaucracy and security establishment and create tensions that could

easily lead to incidents of sporadic unrest and increased political

instability.

“The economic woes besetting the country do not help the situation, and we

have already seen incidents where the army and the police clash. Under

similar circumstances one would expect the opposition to make some headway

amid the growing chaos and disunity in Zanu PF, but the opposition has

troubles of its own which suggests it will not be able to take advantage

of the situation.”

Academic and analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya said “the signs of authoritarian

erosion and possible authoritarian breakdown of a competitive

authoritarian regime are now as clear as a goat’s behind.”

He said the party was convulsed by “elite discohesion” with Grace taking

them down one-by-one including the repressive State apparatus or coercive

apparatus.

“We are in the midst of the foggy or grey zone of the political transition

in Zimbabwe,” Ruhanya said.

Van Staden said there is no doubt that Grace has now declared a fresh war

against a sitting vice president, having successfully ejected Mujuru from

the party in 2015 with a cocktail of deceit, manipulation and outright

fabrication that she fed her doting husband who is no stranger to

manipulation himself.

Piers Pigou, southern African director of the International Crisis Group,

said: “I suspect we will see one of two things; either a serious push back

against the VP and his support base … or something more `balanced’ in

the latest instalment of Mugabe’s traditional modus operandi.”

Pigou said Mugabe will have to calculate if it is in his interests to

decapitate Mnangagwa’s Team Lacoste.

Van Staden said Mnangagwa remains the most likely successor, “but Ms

Mugabe will use her tried and tested political poison on him too.”

“While he will prove far more resilient, Ms Mugabe has clearly decided he

must go as he stands in the way of the succession narrative she favours.

Mnangagwa, however, has powerful military and security sector allies and

the support of the major military veterans’ association which has already

warned that it will not tolerate another bout of her dirty tricks.

“Also in the mix is the faction known as Generation 40 (G40) that

implicitly supports Ms Mugabe’s efforts because it suits their agenda of

imposing a new, younger generation of leaders on Zanu PF. The G40 is not a

`Grace for president’ fan club, and she would be seriously mistaken to

believe it is.”

The G40 under the leadership of Jonathan Moyo – among others – has its own

agenda and ambitions and handing the presidency to Grace is not on it.

“While claims and counter claims of attempted poisonings and other shady

back-alley politics make interesting, if distracting, media highlights,

the real issue is the succession struggle,” Van Staden said.

“All this assuming Mugabe will step down anytime soon.”