Source: Zanu PF MP donates used underwear – DailyNews Live

Staff Writer 10 October 2017

HARARE – Zaka Central Zanu PF MP Paradzai Chakona has donated a bale of

used underwear to his constituency.

Chakona has declined to state where he sourced the donation, saying it was

his “secret.”

A ward chairperson who declined to named said the constituents were

flabbergasted by the donation, which comprised mainly second-hand

underwear including brassieres, underpants and socks.

This comes after a Mutare-based journalist was arrested a fortnight ago

over a report claiming that First Lady Grace Mugabe had handed used

underwear to Zanu PF’s Dangamvura-Chikanga MP Esau Mupfumi for onward

donation to Zanu PF supporters in his constituency in the eastern border

city.

Kenneth Nyangani, a Newsday reporter, was held in police cells for 18

hours after his arrest and was later freed after the intervention of his

lawyer, Passmore Nyakureba.

Cousin Zilala, executive director of international human rights

organisation, Amnesty International Zimbabwe, said: “The arrest … is a

deliberate tactic to harass and intimidate him and other journalists in

order to deter them from doing their work.”