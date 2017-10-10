Source: Zanu PF MP donates used underwear – DailyNews Live
Staff Writer 10 October 2017
HARARE – Zaka Central Zanu PF MP Paradzai Chakona has donated a bale of
used underwear to his constituency.
Chakona has declined to state where he sourced the donation, saying it was
his “secret.”
A ward chairperson who declined to named said the constituents were
flabbergasted by the donation, which comprised mainly second-hand
underwear including brassieres, underpants and socks.
This comes after a Mutare-based journalist was arrested a fortnight ago
over a report claiming that First Lady Grace Mugabe had handed used
underwear to Zanu PF’s Dangamvura-Chikanga MP Esau Mupfumi for onward
donation to Zanu PF supporters in his constituency in the eastern border
city.
Kenneth Nyangani, a Newsday reporter, was held in police cells for 18
hours after his arrest and was later freed after the intervention of his
lawyer, Passmore Nyakureba.
Cousin Zilala, executive director of international human rights
organisation, Amnesty International Zimbabwe, said: “The arrest … is a
deliberate tactic to harass and intimidate him and other journalists in
order to deter them from doing their work.”
COMMENTS
Haaa. Ivo vakadzi nemazirume emuZimbabwe ngaasvinure mhani? Mukadzi mukuru – pamwe anezirume rine zidumbu rinotoswera richihwi baba panavamwe – anotendera kudzikisirwa kudaro? Ko, iwo mazirume acho aripi vakadzi vachitambiwa navo kudaro nhayi? Hamisi imi here munozorega makadzi vachipiwa mimba nevamwe varume kuti vapiwe mari dzechingwa neshuga. Imi muchigotapirirwa netsvigiri never mind kuti yatengwa nani and achivavarireyi? Kuchengeterayi mhuri dzenyu nevamwe varume imi muripo hamuzvodi?
Wake you useless Zim husbands & wives. You are being abused. Sure vakadzi vangapuwa second-hand underwears, by other men for that matter, imi muchingorembedza mazi……. asina basa ndochiyi nhai? Munotinyadzisa nokutisembura. nxaaaaa!