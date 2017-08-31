Source: Zanu PF MP in solo fundraising for Mugabe rally – NewsDay Zimbabwe August 31, 2017

KWEKWE Central legislator, Masango “Blackman” Matambanadzo has set himself on a collision course with fellow ruling party officials in the Midlands province after he organised a parallel fundraising programme for President Robert Mugabe’s rally in Gweru tomorrow.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Matambanadzo has written to the local business community seeking cash donations to cover transport costs for at least 30 000 supporters, he claims to have mobilised for the rally.

“The corporate world is being invited to assist Matambanadzo to organise 30 000 youths from Kwekwe to attend this historical event.

“Your assistance can be in cash or kind to enable him to reach out to everyone in his constituency,” he wrote in a letter sent out to the local business community.

But, Zanu PF Midlands provincial spokesperson, Cornelius Mupereri, warned companies that they risked being duped by Matambanadzo, whom he accused of running a dubious fundraising programme.

“There is a central fundraising committee, which is being run by the province and, at district level, we are working through the district administrator’s offices.

“There is no individual or MP who has the mandate to fundraise for this rally on their own.

“They might be duped because there will be no accountability,” he said.

But Matambanadzo insisted that what he was doing is what was expected of him from Mugabe and his wife, Grace.

“What I am doing is in line with what is wanted by the President and the First Lady, I will only stand guided by what they say,” he said.

“Those who are opposed to what I am saying are mad, they are mentally disturbed and that won’t stop me.”

Zanu PF Midlands executives are targeting to bus in more than 120 000 supporters to the rally in a bid to prove that their provincial godfather, Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, commands a huge following in the province.