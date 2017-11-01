Source: Zanu PF official arrested over inputs theft | Newsday (News)

HWANGE West Zanu PF women’s league vice-chair, Beauty Moyo, has been arrested for alleged theft of government-sourced agricultural inputs, which were supposed to have been distributed among needy villagers.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

Moyo, from Kachechete ward, was picked up by police from her home on Monday night after a whistle-blower blew the lid over 26 bags of fertilizer and 20 bags of maize seeds stashed in her house.

Mpumelelo village head Gilbert Ncube yesterday confirmed Moyo’s arrest.

“She denied people those handouts last week and at the weekend, there was a villager who was thatching her homestead who saw the handouts piled in the house and immediately blew the whistle to other villagers who went to report,” he said.

“We are coming from the police to give our statements, but when the police picked her, a big lorry also came to pick the inputs.

“It was a lot and we are still shocked because many people were denied, yet she forged some of the names of beneficiaries for her benefit, while some were not even known in the village.”

Ncube said Moyo had remained in police cells as villagers and Grain Marketing Board (GMB) officials were helping police with investigations.

Victoria Falls police boss Chief Superintendent Jairos Chiwona could not be reached for comment, as his mobile phone went unanswered.

Five villagers, who last week allegedly stormed in a warehouse at Ndlovu centre, where some of the inputs were kept, were granted $60 bail each on Saturday and remanded to November 7.

They were initially charged with armed robbery, which was later changed to plain robbery.