Source: Zanu PF official charged with insulting Mphoko – DailyNews Live

Jeffrey Muvundusi 16 September 2017

BULAWAYO – Zanu PF youth district chairperson Magura Charumbira has been

charged with insulting Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko in a telephone

conversation, the latest to be arraigned under a tough presidential insult

law.

Charumbira is alleged to have threatened violence at the burial of the

late Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister, Shuvai Mahofa, after Mphoko was

assigned to preside over the Heroes Acre interment.

It is not clear who recorded the telephone conversation.

Charumbira appeared before magistrate Rachel Mukanga facing charges of

making an abusive, indecent or obscene statement about or concerning the

President.

He was not asked to plead. He was remanded out of custody on $100 bail to

September 26.

The court heard that between August 14 and 19, Charumbira allegedly

undermined and insulted the then acting President Mphoko in a telephone

conversation.

“Isu seBulawayo tiri kuti taramba ende hatitombodi kana kuti Mphoko

atoaddresser, not even. Pangatorwiwa paHeroes Acre ipapo ende

pangatotorwiwa nevanhu. (As Bulawayo, we have refused to have Mphoko

preside over the funeral at Heroes Acre. If it happens there will be

chaos).”

The accused allegedly continued: “Mphoko akangouya kuzoaddresser paHeroes

Acre, muchawona hondo yacho handifungi kuti vangayigona…ari ani

anoaddresser paHeroes Acre achivenga vana mhamha vedu? Ende verdict

ikabuda kuti Mphoko is the one who will be addressing just expect kuti

paHeroes Acre pane violence ende kunorovamwa chete. “Hakuna Mphoko anouya

paHeroes Acre ozoaddresser. Munhu uya is a problem. Hafaniri because

hakodzeri. Nhasi anozoviga ari guest of honour anenge achitaura chii

chanotaura except tribalism. Isu tiri kuti paHeroes Acre Mphoko haiti

guest of honour, nokuti hatingavigirwi munhu naMphoko isu.

(If Mphoko comes to address there definitely will be war which will be

difficult to contain… In what capacity is he coming to address. In what

capacity when he hates our mothers. Once the decision is made that Mphoko

will address the funeral, be assured of violence at the Heroes Acre. He is

a problem and is not fit to preside over a burial. What is he going to say

except tribalism?)

Charumbira reportedly said they were not going to allow Mphoko “to bury

one of our own. We will rather proceed to our rural home in Gutu in

numbers and conduct the burial there than have Mphoko presiding over the

burial.”

As if that is not enough, Charumbira stands accused of undermining the

authority of the President when he stated that Mugabe made a mistake by

appointing Mphoko, who according to him has now proved to be a problem in

government and party.