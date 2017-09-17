Source: Zanu PF official charged with insulting Mphoko – DailyNews Live
Jeffrey Muvundusi 16 September 2017
BULAWAYO – Zanu PF youth district chairperson Magura Charumbira has been
charged with insulting Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko in a telephone
conversation, the latest to be arraigned under a tough presidential insult
law.
Charumbira is alleged to have threatened violence at the burial of the
late Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister, Shuvai Mahofa, after Mphoko was
assigned to preside over the Heroes Acre interment.
It is not clear who recorded the telephone conversation.
Charumbira appeared before magistrate Rachel Mukanga facing charges of
making an abusive, indecent or obscene statement about or concerning the
President.
He was not asked to plead. He was remanded out of custody on $100 bail to
September 26.
The court heard that between August 14 and 19, Charumbira allegedly
undermined and insulted the then acting President Mphoko in a telephone
conversation.
“Isu seBulawayo tiri kuti taramba ende hatitombodi kana kuti Mphoko
atoaddresser, not even. Pangatorwiwa paHeroes Acre ipapo ende
pangatotorwiwa nevanhu. (As Bulawayo, we have refused to have Mphoko
preside over the funeral at Heroes Acre. If it happens there will be
chaos).”
The accused allegedly continued: “Mphoko akangouya kuzoaddresser paHeroes
Acre, muchawona hondo yacho handifungi kuti vangayigona…ari ani
anoaddresser paHeroes Acre achivenga vana mhamha vedu? Ende verdict
ikabuda kuti Mphoko is the one who will be addressing just expect kuti
paHeroes Acre pane violence ende kunorovamwa chete. “Hakuna Mphoko anouya
paHeroes Acre ozoaddresser. Munhu uya is a problem. Hafaniri because
hakodzeri. Nhasi anozoviga ari guest of honour anenge achitaura chii
chanotaura except tribalism. Isu tiri kuti paHeroes Acre Mphoko haiti
guest of honour, nokuti hatingavigirwi munhu naMphoko isu.
(If Mphoko comes to address there definitely will be war which will be
difficult to contain… In what capacity is he coming to address. In what
capacity when he hates our mothers. Once the decision is made that Mphoko
will address the funeral, be assured of violence at the Heroes Acre. He is
a problem and is not fit to preside over a burial. What is he going to say
except tribalism?)
Charumbira reportedly said they were not going to allow Mphoko “to bury
one of our own. We will rather proceed to our rural home in Gutu in
numbers and conduct the burial there than have Mphoko presiding over the
burial.”
As if that is not enough, Charumbira stands accused of undermining the
authority of the President when he stated that Mugabe made a mistake by
appointing Mphoko, who according to him has now proved to be a problem in
government and party.
