Source: Zanu-PF seeks $6,4m for indaba | Herald (Local news)

Richard Muponde Gwanda Correspondent

About $6,4 million is needed to prepare the venue for the 17th zanu-pf Annual National People’s Conference scheduled for Gwanda in December. Matabeleland South has settled for the Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED) grounds for this year’s indaba. A huge chunk of the money is being spent on tarring roads to the venue and street lighting, which was pegged at $3,4 million.

The remainder will cater for water installations, electricity, sewer, telephones and repairs at Epoch Mine in Filabusi which is going to accommodate about 5 000 delegates to the conference. This was revealed in a report presented by Cde Richard Ndlovu, a member of the conference’s organising committee at a zanu-pf provincial coordinating committee meeting in Gwanda yesterday.

“We have done very little so far because of lack of resources. However, work at the venue has already started, with people on the ground doing the clearing. The other issue is that there is a lot of money needed. Gwanda municipality needs about $3,4 million for tarring roads to the venue and street lighting. They are also going to set up ablutions and sewer,” he said. Also giving his report for the transport and welfare committee, District Development Fund (DDF) Matabeleland South co-ordinator Mr Douglas Dube said they had sourced accommodation for 6 680 delegates who will sleep in clusters.

“We are still looking for other schools around,.We have also got 16 houses in the low density and 24 in the high density suburbs. Some residents have offered rooms at their houses and they are still coming. Renovations have already started at Epoch Mine and will soon focus on the houses offered” he said. Mr Dube said the province was still liaising with transport operators on charges for the duration of the conference.

Addressing the delegates, Politburo member and zanu-pf secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo urged party members to be united and maintain the good name of the province. His sentiments were echoed by the Minister of Rural Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage, Cde Abedinico Ncube. Deputy Minister of Women Affairs and Community Development, Cde Abigail Damasane, also attended the meeting.